Between Grand Rapids And Lansing Is Michigan's Pretty Lake With Fishing, Golfing, And A Nearby RC Racing Park
Very few lake vacations can combine fishing with golf and RC cars. This mix of activities won't appeal to everyone. In fact, many visitors may only care about one. But for those who can get around days out on the water, on the greens, and flying or driving RC vehicles, Morrison Lake has a unique appeal that's almost impossible to find elsewhere. This 328-acre natural lake is only 40 miles from Lansing or 30 miles from Grand Rapids, making it a very feasible day trip for vacationers in either city.
On top of its unexpected assortment of activities, Morrison Lake is an absolute beauty to behold. The shoreline is sparsely populated by large private homes with grassy backyards overlooking the placid water. Many of these homes also have private jetties with pontoon or fishing boats, which you often see meandering across the lake. Tall, green trees stand among the properties, creating a quiet and leafy residential setting. The tradeoff is that you won't find any outfitters, shops, or restaurants here. Fortunately, it's only a 10 minutes' drive from Saranac, a timeless outdoor retreat with ample shops and restaurants downtown.
Morrison Lake is beautiful, but it gets particularly stunning during sunrise and sunset, when the water reflects the burnt-orange sky. It's also mesmerizing during moonlit nights and when its surface freezes over in winter, becoming an icy plateau for keen anglers. Come winter, you can often see dozens of people fishing in holes cut into the ice. During summer, however, anglers use the Morrison Lake Boat Launch to get out on the water and fish for various species. The lake is a noted warm water fishery for bass and panfish. People often catch largemouth bass, northern pike, various sunfish, black crappie, carp, longnose or spotted gar, pumpkinseed, brown bullhead, and rock bass.
Teeing off or taking flight at Morrison Lake
From fishing to golfing, Morrison Lake Golf Club accommodates players who prefer a club to a rod or who love to combine both. This 18-hole public course has been around since 1927 and is known for its well-kept fairways with beautiful pine trees, creeks, ponds, and greens. Morrison Lake also provides a scenic backdrop as you navigate the par-70 course, which is mostly straightforward par-4 and par-3 holes, plus one 450-yard par-5. This might not provide an adequate challenge for experienced golfers, but it's a friendly course for first-timers and casual players. Just be mindful of the dynamic pricing, which makes it more expensive to play during peak times. The place also includes a small clubhouse, perfect for grabbing a drink and some food after your round.
Walter RC Park, just a minute away from the boat launch, might be Morrison Lake's most unique activity. It draws communities of RC enthusiasts who enjoy driving or flying their vehicles. The park has a range of courses to test your driving skills, including crawler courses for RC trucks, a basher area, an off-road track, and an oval raceway. RC pilots can take off from 600-foot grass or 300-foot fabric runways. There's even a space for RC helicopters. The thing is, you need to bring your own RC vehicles and licenses (for pilots), otherwise you'll just be watching others use theirs. Time your visit for one of Morrison Lake's many events, such as air shows, off-road racing, or RC fun days.
You can camp near Morrison Lake at Walter RC Park, with unpowered and limited electric campsites for around $10 per day. Alternatively, book a hotel in Grand Rapids, an underrated Midwest city. If you want to see another beautiful lake in Michigan, combine Morrison Lake with Lake Odessa, a lakeside village with a beach and antique shops that will charm you from the very first minute.