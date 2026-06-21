Between Grand Rapids And Lansing Is Michigan's Pretty Lake With Fishing, Golfing, And A Nearby RC Racing Park

Very few lake vacations can combine fishing with golf and RC cars. This mix of activities won't appeal to everyone. In fact, many visitors may only care about one. But for those who can get around days out on the water, on the greens, and flying or driving RC vehicles, Morrison Lake has a unique appeal that's almost impossible to find elsewhere. This 328-acre natural lake is only 40 miles from Lansing or 30 miles from Grand Rapids, making it a very feasible day trip for vacationers in either city.

On top of its unexpected assortment of activities, Morrison Lake is an absolute beauty to behold. The shoreline is sparsely populated by large private homes with grassy backyards overlooking the placid water. Many of these homes also have private jetties with pontoon or fishing boats, which you often see meandering across the lake. Tall, green trees stand among the properties, creating a quiet and leafy residential setting. The tradeoff is that you won't find any outfitters, shops, or restaurants here. Fortunately, it's only a 10 minutes' drive from Saranac, a timeless outdoor retreat with ample shops and restaurants downtown.

Morrison Lake is beautiful, but it gets particularly stunning during sunrise and sunset, when the water reflects the burnt-orange sky. It's also mesmerizing during moonlit nights and when its surface freezes over in winter, becoming an icy plateau for keen anglers. Come winter, you can often see dozens of people fishing in holes cut into the ice. During summer, however, anglers use the Morrison Lake Boat Launch to get out on the water and fish for various species. The lake is a noted warm water fishery for bass and panfish. People often catch largemouth bass, northern pike, various sunfish, black crappie, carp, longnose or spotted gar, pumpkinseed, brown bullhead, and rock bass.