Between Milwaukee And Madison Is Wisconsin's Little Shopping Hub With Vintage Treasures And Charming Dining

If you're seeking retail therapy in Wisconsin, you could shop the outlets, malls, and chain stores in bustling cities like Milwaukee or Madison — but they don't necessarily offer a calming, slow-paced experience. Delafield, a city in Wisconsin's lake country with award-winning food, is a quieter and smaller shopping haven with an ample selection of stores. This city's little downtown strip along North Genesee Street between Milwaukee Street and Wells Street is stacked with small, local retailers, including ones selling vintage goods.

Just 30 minutes' west of Milwaukee and one hour east of Madison, Delafield features a highly walkable downtown that runs along grassy, tree-laden parks overlooking Bark River. Although the city has three main shopping hubs, this downtown cluster is its most charming and unique; the other shopping districts mostly feature department stores and large chain retailers like HomeGoods and Target. Conversely, downtown Delafield is home to specialty stores, local boutiques, and independent gift shops that sell more artisanal goods. If you prefer malls, though, you could instead drive 15 minutes to The Corners of Brookfield, Wisconsin's vibrant mall with small-town energy.

Those who believe old is gold should head to Rickety Robin Antiques along Milwaukee Street. Owners John and Julie specialize in antique furniture restoration, which you can find some evidence of as you explore the shop. You can uncover numerous rare and vintage finds within the walls of the multi-story timber house that contains the antique store. Following over 50 years of antiquing experience, the owners have curated selections of vintage furniture, jewelry, books, chinaware, toys, and more that one Google reviewer describes as both unique and fairly priced. John and Julie are also known to win over shoppers with their friendly and helpful service. You can also find big-ticket vintage treasures right next door at An American Classic. The classic car dealership and repair shop sells lovingly restored Chevys, Corvettes, Pontiacs, and Fords from bygone automative eras. The owner, Al Wagner, is known for his expertise with Corvette restorations.