Between Milwaukee And Madison Is Wisconsin's Little Shopping Hub With Vintage Treasures And Charming Dining
If you're seeking retail therapy in Wisconsin, you could shop the outlets, malls, and chain stores in bustling cities like Milwaukee or Madison — but they don't necessarily offer a calming, slow-paced experience. Delafield, a city in Wisconsin's lake country with award-winning food, is a quieter and smaller shopping haven with an ample selection of stores. This city's little downtown strip along North Genesee Street between Milwaukee Street and Wells Street is stacked with small, local retailers, including ones selling vintage goods.
Just 30 minutes' west of Milwaukee and one hour east of Madison, Delafield features a highly walkable downtown that runs along grassy, tree-laden parks overlooking Bark River. Although the city has three main shopping hubs, this downtown cluster is its most charming and unique; the other shopping districts mostly feature department stores and large chain retailers like HomeGoods and Target. Conversely, downtown Delafield is home to specialty stores, local boutiques, and independent gift shops that sell more artisanal goods. If you prefer malls, though, you could instead drive 15 minutes to The Corners of Brookfield, Wisconsin's vibrant mall with small-town energy.
Those who believe old is gold should head to Rickety Robin Antiques along Milwaukee Street. Owners John and Julie specialize in antique furniture restoration, which you can find some evidence of as you explore the shop. You can uncover numerous rare and vintage finds within the walls of the multi-story timber house that contains the antique store. Following over 50 years of antiquing experience, the owners have curated selections of vintage furniture, jewelry, books, chinaware, toys, and more that one Google reviewer describes as both unique and fairly priced. John and Julie are also known to win over shoppers with their friendly and helpful service. You can also find big-ticket vintage treasures right next door at An American Classic. The classic car dealership and repair shop sells lovingly restored Chevys, Corvettes, Pontiacs, and Fords from bygone automative eras. The owner, Al Wagner, is known for his expertise with Corvette restorations.
Shoppers can also enjoy charming local dining in Downtown Delafield
If you come to Downtown Delafield for shopping, you'll probably stay for the dining. As much as it's littered with boutiques, it's also brimming with local cafes and restaurants. A big part of the charm here is the small-town atmosphere and friendly service, the latter being a big reason why people love dining at Blue Collar Coffee Co., a top-rated cafe on Milwaukee Street. They sell a range of hot and cold coffee, including special seasonal brews tinged with unique flavors like blueberry cheesecake and cotton candy. Between breakfast sandwiches, burritos, and baked treats, there's plenty of simple cafe fare and full meal options for you to pair with a drink.
One block over on North Genesee Street is yet another beloved coffee spot, Green Door Cafe. This family-owned-and-run business is situated in a quaint brick house with a signature green front door that, and the cafe also offers lush outdoor garden seating that's particularly inviting on sunny days. Green Door's seasonal menu also includes multiple vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options. Depending on the time of year, you could order crepes filled with brie and fig, tropical French toast, or egg-topped avocado toast. "The food is amazing, everything is homemade, and you can really taste it," one diner wrote in a Google review.
Downtown Delafield also has you covered once the sun sets. You could start your evening at Waterford Wine & Spirits, a purveyor of fine wine and liquor that hosts regular tastings and pairings. You can purchase a variety of bottled wines from all over the world or enjoy a simple glass or two at the onsite bar. For dinner, a mere five-minute walk away from Waterford is the well-reviewed Angelina's Ristorante. Here, Italian fare awaits you with a menu featuring St.Louis-style toasted ravioli, eggplant parmesan, Sicilian steak, and chicken cacciatore. Consider combining your visit to Delafield with a trip to Hartland, a lovely Wisconsin village with tasty eateries, which is only a 10-minute drive away.