Travelers Should Be Aware Of The US Embassy's Warning About Renting Jet Skis In This Caribbean Paradise

If you're planning on vacationing in the Bahamas, the U.S. Government would like you to reconsider renting a jet ski. On June 15, 2026, the U.S. Embassy in Nassau issued an official security alert warning travelers about jet ski operators in the Bahamas. A video with Ambassador Herschel Walker accompanied this announcement. "We've lost American lives to preventable accidents. Multiple visitors have been hospitalized. Americans have also been sexually assaulted by jet ski operators," Walker stated in the video.

In the summer of 2025, CBS News reported that an American man died in the Bahamas in a jet ski accident. Around the same time, the Royal Bahamas Police Force reported that a female from the U.S. had been the victim of a sexual assault. The U.S. Embassy in Nassau claims that, since August 2024, six U.S. travelers have been rushed to the hospital, including three who were evacuated to the United States. The Embassy also says that seven American women have reported sexual assaults by jet ski operators in 2024, 2025, and 2026. The U.S. Government has even banned its employees based in the Bahamas from jet skiing on Paradise Island and New Providence Island, which includes Nassau, a more dangerous vacation destination than you might think.

This is not the first time the Trump administration has had a contentious relationship with the Bahamas. During his first term in 2019, Donald Trump made negative statements about people entering the United States from the Bahamas. In 2024 (per Al Jazeera), then-President-elect Trump asked Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis if the country would accept deported migrants from the United States, which Davis "firmly rejected."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)