Canada's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Scenic Gem With A 'Dry Waterfall,' Unique Wildlife, And Great Fishing

The Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador (often referred to as just Newfoundland) is a one-of-a–kind place; the country's easternmost province is known for its dramatic coastlines, marine wildlife, fishing culture, and famed waterfalls. But if you're looking to get off the beaten track on your next vacation in Newfoundland, drop a pin at Smallwood Reservoir, which — at over 2,500 square miles of surface area – holds the distinction of being Canada's largest artificial lake and the second-largest in the world. At this jaw-dropping reservoir and its surrounds, you'll find bountiful, exciting wildlife, prime fishing opportunities, and even a "dry waterfall," making it an ideal destination for intrepid travelers eager for a unique and scenic outdoor holiday.

This area's natural beauty rewards those who visit, but know before you go: this is a trip that requires significant planning and effort. The closest town to the reservoir is the hamlet of Churchill Falls, which — as Outdoor Canada puts it — "serves as the gateway to the vast, largely unexplored region of interlocking lakes and rivers" that is this corner of Labrador. To get here, you'll need to drive along remote stretches of the Trans-Labrador Highway, much of the time on gravel. So check your tires beforehand, and if you're renting a vehicle for this trip, you may want to consider if it's worth it to buy extra rental car insurance. When it comes to accommodation near Smallwood Reservoir, book a room at the Churchill Travel Inn, or park your RV in a designated spot in town.