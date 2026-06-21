Canada's Largest Artificial Lake Is A Scenic Gem With A 'Dry Waterfall,' Unique Wildlife, And Great Fishing
The Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador (often referred to as just Newfoundland) is a one-of-a–kind place; the country's easternmost province is known for its dramatic coastlines, marine wildlife, fishing culture, and famed waterfalls. But if you're looking to get off the beaten track on your next vacation in Newfoundland, drop a pin at Smallwood Reservoir, which — at over 2,500 square miles of surface area – holds the distinction of being Canada's largest artificial lake and the second-largest in the world. At this jaw-dropping reservoir and its surrounds, you'll find bountiful, exciting wildlife, prime fishing opportunities, and even a "dry waterfall," making it an ideal destination for intrepid travelers eager for a unique and scenic outdoor holiday.
This area's natural beauty rewards those who visit, but know before you go: this is a trip that requires significant planning and effort. The closest town to the reservoir is the hamlet of Churchill Falls, which — as Outdoor Canada puts it — "serves as the gateway to the vast, largely unexplored region of interlocking lakes and rivers" that is this corner of Labrador. To get here, you'll need to drive along remote stretches of the Trans-Labrador Highway, much of the time on gravel. So check your tires beforehand, and if you're renting a vehicle for this trip, you may want to consider if it's worth it to buy extra rental car insurance. When it comes to accommodation near Smallwood Reservoir, book a room at the Churchill Travel Inn, or park your RV in a designated spot in town.
Check out Smallwood Reservoir's unique dry waterfall
What is a "dry waterfall," you may ask? Well, it's exactly what it sounds like. In days of yore, the Churchill River used to flow freely over Churchill Falls, a 245-foot waterfall. But with the construction of dikes in 1970 for the creation of Smallwood Reservoir — which was dammed to allow for the production of hydroelectric power — this steady flow of falling water halted. It's a similar story to many other dry waterfalls caused by the addition of hydroelectric facilities. Today, the waterfall flows only rarely – once a decade or less — and usually as a result of heavy rain or spring thaw.
If you're lucky enough to catch it during your visit, count yourself among a rarefied few. But even if you don't, don't worry: sans flowing water, Smallwood Reservoir's dry waterfall and its dramatically tumbling cliffs are still a tremendous sight to behold. A great way to explore is the Walking Trail to The Falls, which will take you on a 20-minute journey that provides views of this natural wonder along the way. The trail begins near Brinco Bridge, about 10 miles outside of Churchill Falls, and — as the walking trail is unsupervised – it's recommended that you wear bells or bring a whistle or another noise-making item to make your presence known to the abundant wildlife in the area. Bears are common around here, so make sure you know in advance what to do if you're out hiking on this path and encounter one.
Go fishing, or simply appreciate the wildlife
Bears aside, there's a plethora of unique wildlife in and around Smallwood Reservoir to scope out. Foxes are prevalent in the area, and are mostly timid and nonthreatening — though you do still want to check them out from afar. The reservoir's surrounds are also home to moose, caribou, a variety of waterfowl and other birds, and other critters. When it comes to types of vegetation here, Heritage Newfoundland explains, coniferous woodland is the name of the game, as well as tundra and alpine tundra, and you're likely to see plenty of feathermoss and spruce forest.
Or, if you want to get up close and personal with the reservoir and its creatures, grab your tackle box and the fishing tool from Home Depot you never realized you needed and head out for a day of fishing. Smallwood Reservoir is a noted hotspot for remarkable and unparalleled fishing catches, such as a landlocked salmon weighing in at a whopping 22 pounds. In addition to salmon, you're also likely to find species including white fish, northern pike, both lake trout and brook trout, and lake char. Know before you go: visitors should go fishing in the company of a guide or a local. While you may or may not hook a record-breaking salmon, a day out on the water here is still a great way to spend a day at the scenic gem that is Smallwood Reservoir.