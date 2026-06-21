The Best Beach Destination In Mexico That Isn't Cancun

There's a good reason Cancún is widely considered a world-class beach destination: the Zona Hotelera (Hotel Zone) was purpose-built for tourists on a long, narrow barrier island facing a glorious expanse of the Caribbean Sea. But not far away from its high-rise resorts and splashy entertainment complexes, there's another, quieter escape with white sandy beaches and low-key vibes. Welcome to Playa Norte, an idyllic escape on the gorgeous island getaway of Isla Mujeres: to many, it's the best beach destination in Mexico that isn't, well, Cancún.

Isla Mujeres is a Caribbean island located just 8 miles off the coast of Cancún. It's accessible from the mainland by a short 20- to 30-minute ferry ride (and the ferry terminal in Puerto Juarez, quite conveniently, is just a 30-minute drive from Cancún International Airport). Once you're on the island, it's just a 20-minute stroll (or an eight-minute taxi ride) to Playa Norte, the dreamy tropical beach on Isla Mujeres' northern shore.

What's so great about Playa Norte? Judging by reports from recent visitors, it's all about the powdery white sand and clear, calm turquoise waters. "Playa Norte was the most beautiful beach I have ever been to!" said one traveler on Google. "The water was so clear, and the sand was white." Another added, "The color of the water is almost unreal, and together with the soft white sand it creates a truly stunning setting." No wonder it's consistently rated one of Mexico's best beaches, according to travelers.