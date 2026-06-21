The Best Beach Destination In Mexico That Isn't Cancun
There's a good reason Cancún is widely considered a world-class beach destination: the Zona Hotelera (Hotel Zone) was purpose-built for tourists on a long, narrow barrier island facing a glorious expanse of the Caribbean Sea. But not far away from its high-rise resorts and splashy entertainment complexes, there's another, quieter escape with white sandy beaches and low-key vibes. Welcome to Playa Norte, an idyllic escape on the gorgeous island getaway of Isla Mujeres: to many, it's the best beach destination in Mexico that isn't, well, Cancún.
Isla Mujeres is a Caribbean island located just 8 miles off the coast of Cancún. It's accessible from the mainland by a short 20- to 30-minute ferry ride (and the ferry terminal in Puerto Juarez, quite conveniently, is just a 30-minute drive from Cancún International Airport). Once you're on the island, it's just a 20-minute stroll (or an eight-minute taxi ride) to Playa Norte, the dreamy tropical beach on Isla Mujeres' northern shore.
What's so great about Playa Norte? Judging by reports from recent visitors, it's all about the powdery white sand and clear, calm turquoise waters. "Playa Norte was the most beautiful beach I have ever been to!" said one traveler on Google. "The water was so clear, and the sand was white." Another added, "The color of the water is almost unreal, and together with the soft white sand it creates a truly stunning setting." No wonder it's consistently rated one of Mexico's best beaches, according to travelers.
Find paradise at Playa Norte on Isla Mujeres
Fortunately for travelers, you don't have to be a guest at any particular hotel or resort to access the island's most famous stretch of sand: gorgeous Playa Norte is a public beach, and it's open year-round. Many visitors choose to rent chairs and umbrellas at one of several beach clubs that line the coast; past travelers suggest arriving early to get a good spot and to bring cash to pay local vendors.
Wade into the crystal-clear water for a refreshing swim, or go for a walk along the beach in the ultra-soft sand — cool and powdery, it's made of finely crushed coral. Soak up the sun on Playa Norte's picturesque sandbar, then go for a fruit juice or margarita at Green Demons Beach Club or one of the other nearby establishments serving drinks on the beach. You can also order lunch right on the sand at Playa Norte. Past beachgoers who left reviews on Tripadvisor raved about the shrimp tacos and sunset views at Mayan Beach Club.
You can stay near the beach at Casa del Jaguar Beach Hotel, a four-star hotel just across the street, or Hotel Paradise Suites, with simpler lodgings located a block inland. When you're ready to do more than lounge on the beach, other activities include diving, snorkeling, and biking. Looking for another Mexican island to explore? Check out Isla Holbox, a walkable and wildly underrated escape from summer crowds.