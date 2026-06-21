One Of America's Coolest Streets Is A Walkable Baltimore Jewel Packed With Shops, Art, And Tasty Local Bites
If you're looking for a charming and unique street to stroll down during your next vacation, forget Fifth Avenue in New York or Rodeo Drive, California's boulevard of fashion and rising stars. Instead, head over to 36th Street in Baltimore, Maryland. Also known as "The Avenue," it's been called "one of the coolest streets in America" by Fodor's as well as "one of the coolest streets on the Eastern Seaboard" by Bmore This Week.
This former mill town is also a favorite haunt of filmmaker and Baltimore native John Waters, who picks up his fan mail at the eclectic Atomic Books on the corner of 36th Street and Falls Road, and has an intriguing mix of boutique art galleries, vintage shops, and upscale eateries. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Hampden, The Avenue stretches around a mile long and has roughly 100 shops and other venues to check out. The street also hosts an event called First Fridays. On the first Friday evening of every month, you'll find a market festival featuring artists, music, and vintage clothing stores that stay open late and sometimes offer refreshments and deals, so it's the ideal time to visit.
Shopping and dining on The Avenue in Baltimore
Once home to the now-retired annual summer festival HonFest, which celebrated the neighborhood and its working women, "The Avenue" still has plenty of charming spots to check out. The aforementioned Atomic Books not only has books, comics, and gifts, but it also hosts events like the Atomic Comics Klatch, a reading club, a book and music club, and readings from authors. It even has a spot in the back called Eightbar that serves beer and wine. You can do some shopping at Brightside Boutique for clothing and gifts, or hit Doubledutch for some extra trendy pieces.
Wild Yam Pottery is full of handmade goods, even advertising that they're on "The Avenue" in "Baltimore's quirkiest neighborhood." They've been around since 1996, and have some beautiful and unusual patterns and designs. Another really cool spot is HeARTwares by Art with a Heart, which sells gifts and crafts done by art students, so you're sure to find something unique. Yet another 36th Street location for locally-made art is the Baltimore Art Gallery. This shop splits sales 50/50 with the artists that create the work. They do an artist showcase gallery each month and switch it out during the First Friday of each month. You can even purchase online.
Dining options on The Avenue in Baltimore
If you're looking for tasty eats, check out The Duchess for a blend of Chamorro cuisine with a British tavern aesthetic, which also offers live music, sports, and events. The Food Market's Hampden location, from Chef Chad Gauss, has craveable dishes like yellowfin tuna meatballs, mojito'd watermelon salad, and pickle-brined fried chicken breast with liquid cornbread, baked beans, coleslaw jus, and hot honey. Meanwhile, Grano Pasta Bar on 36th Street is a laid-back location for tasty pasta dishes, and Frazier's on the Avenue has classic favorites like quesadillas, soft pretzels, burgers, and sandwiches.
After you spend the day shopping, dining, and exploring, you can catch some comedy at Zissimos Bar, which has been around since 1930, and once hosted comedian Lou Costello — half of the famous Abbott and Costello comedy duo. Finally, if you're looking for more art during your Baltimore trip, check out the legal street art in Graffiti Alley, located in the city's Station North Art District.