One Of America's Coolest Streets Is A Walkable Baltimore Jewel Packed With Shops, Art, And Tasty Local Bites

If you're looking for a charming and unique street to stroll down during your next vacation, forget Fifth Avenue in New York or Rodeo Drive, California's boulevard of fashion and rising stars. Instead, head over to 36th Street in Baltimore, Maryland. Also known as "The Avenue," it's been called "one of the coolest streets in America" by Fodor's as well as "one of the coolest streets on the Eastern Seaboard" by Bmore This Week.

This former mill town is also a favorite haunt of filmmaker and Baltimore native John Waters, who picks up his fan mail at the eclectic Atomic Books on the corner of 36th Street and Falls Road, and has an intriguing mix of boutique art galleries, vintage shops, and upscale eateries. Located in the walkable neighborhood of Hampden, The Avenue stretches around a mile long and has roughly 100 shops and other venues to check out. The street also hosts an event called First Fridays. On the first Friday evening of every month, you'll find a market festival featuring artists, music, and vintage clothing stores that stay open late and sometimes offer refreshments and deals, so it's the ideal time to visit.