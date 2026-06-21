Between Knoxville And Greensboro Is North Carolina's Abandoned Military Fort That's Now A Historic Site

As one of the original 13 colonies, North Carolina is shrouded in historic significance. This coastal and mountainous state saw its fair share of war and bloodshed throughout the early years of American settlements. The Tar Heel State became a common battleground in the 1700s during the French and Indian War and the American Revolutionary War, and once again in the 1800s during the American Civil War. Between Knoxville and Greensboro, an old military fort built during the French and Indian War was reconstructed to withstand the test of time. While Fort Dobbs was abandoned before the American Revolution even began, it is now a bustling tourist destination offering historic tours, period reenactments, picnic spots, a visitor center and giftshop, and even hiking.

Fort Dobbs' history dates back to its initial construction in late 1755, opening in October 1756. It was constructed by the British under North Carolina's colonial Governor Arthur Dobbs, to protect Piedmont settlers from the Cherokee during the French and Indian War that went on from 1754 to 1763. The fort only saw one battle with the Cherokee on February 27, 1760. The military fort was abandoned in 1764 after the war had ended, and soon fell to ruin in 1766.

Through meticulous archaeological efforts, Fort Dobbs was successfully reconstructed and opened to the public in September 2019. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, though it closes for state government holidays. The fort is free to visit, but a guided tour is offered for a small fee. The site is located off of Interstate 40 in Statesville, North Carolina's underrated city near Charlotte. This makes it a great stop along a North Carolina road trip, or out-of-state visitors can fly into Charlotte Douglas International Airport, which is less than an hour's drive from the site.