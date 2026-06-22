Between Allentown And Erie Is Pennsylvania's Remote Forest With Mountain Views, Camping, And Fishing

The Susquehannock State Forest's 170 miles of roads lead to various mountain views — 16 vistas in total — worthy of binoculars and a moment of appreciation. Visitors can enjoy the views on an ATV, on horseback, or on a snowmobile. The sources of the Susquehanna and Allegheny Rivers reside within the forest, part of the Allegheny Mountains. After checking out the sweeping views, take a gander at the waters.

Fishing offers one of Susquehannock State Forest's greater joys. The trout are the main catch for most anglers. Fish, both native and stocked, swim through the forest's miles and miles of streams. Be sure to follow the regulations, though. Parts of Kettle Creek, for example, are for fly-fishing only. For the best combination of ambiance and fish, cast a line at the Hammersley Wild Area, which combines good trout fishing and wild terrain. This is the Keystone State as it was before widespread settlement. "This is one of the most remote areas you can go to in Pennsylvania," one local wrote in a Google review. "Do not be surprised if you see a bear, deer, or other such wild animals. They try to avoid humans, but be aware of their existence."

Not that you should reel in your hook and head home. There's plenty to see and do in the area. Consider Susquehannock a smaller counterpart to Sproul State Forest, Pennsylvania's largest, located just half an hour away and itself home to a state park with birdwatching and trails. The idyllic escape into nature awaits travelers passing through the area, with small towns like Wellsboro, a Pennsylvania gem with unmatched scenery, orbiting the state forest, less than an hour away.