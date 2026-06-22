Between Allentown And Erie Is Pennsylvania's Remote Forest With Mountain Views, Camping, And Fishing
Pennsylvania's vast expanse of green in the middle presents endless opportunities for outdoor adventure. Between Allentown and Erie lies the remote Susquehannock State Forest, two and a half hours away from Scranton. The outdoor destination's mountain views, camping, and fishing provide an ideal weekend getaway for travelers weary of civilization's bright lights and urban noise.
The great irony lies in the state forest's near-total decimation. The original forest was nearly entirely removed in the 19th and 20th centuries by extensive logging, while forest fires further scarred the landscape. Yet a renewal occurred, with hardwoods taking the place of the original white pines and hemlocks. The rejuvenated 265,000-acre remote forest offers a thick green canopy for outdoor adventure. "Great place for many things, ATV, snowmobile, hiking, and driving," one local wrote in a review on Google. "Plenty of things to do in a beautiful place with some amazing views."
Hikers, ATV-ers, photographers, bikers, campers, or weekenders can all find something on the forest's long list of potential fun, making the state forest a multi-day excursion, worthy of a weekend away or more.
Take in the views, then go fishing
The Susquehannock State Forest's 170 miles of roads lead to various mountain views — 16 vistas in total — worthy of binoculars and a moment of appreciation. Visitors can enjoy the views on an ATV, on horseback, or on a snowmobile. The sources of the Susquehanna and Allegheny Rivers reside within the forest, part of the Allegheny Mountains. After checking out the sweeping views, take a gander at the waters.
Fishing offers one of Susquehannock State Forest's greater joys. The trout are the main catch for most anglers. Fish, both native and stocked, swim through the forest's miles and miles of streams. Be sure to follow the regulations, though. Parts of Kettle Creek, for example, are for fly-fishing only. For the best combination of ambiance and fish, cast a line at the Hammersley Wild Area, which combines good trout fishing and wild terrain. This is the Keystone State as it was before widespread settlement. "This is one of the most remote areas you can go to in Pennsylvania," one local wrote in a Google review. "Do not be surprised if you see a bear, deer, or other such wild animals. They try to avoid humans, but be aware of their existence."
Not that you should reel in your hook and head home. There's plenty to see and do in the area. Consider Susquehannock a smaller counterpart to Sproul State Forest, Pennsylvania's largest, located just half an hour away and itself home to a state park with birdwatching and trails. The idyllic escape into nature awaits travelers passing through the area, with small towns like Wellsboro, a Pennsylvania gem with unmatched scenery, orbiting the state forest, less than an hour away.
The ins and outs of visiting Susquehannock State Forest
Susquehannock State Forest's remote location makes any trip there demanding, especially flying. While that remoteness is one of Susquehannock State Forest's biggest draws, be aware that reaching it requires plenty of planning. The nearest regional airport is 50 miles away in Williamsport, while the most convenient international airport is in Pittsburgh, a near-200-mile drive to the west. If you're within driving distance, hop behind the wheel of your car and head on out.
If you need a place to overnight — and you will — the state forest itself offers plenty of space, with 62 designated campsites. In fact, backpackers can set up a primitive campsite almost anywhere within the forest, with some restrictions. Bear in mind that campfires are not permitted at certain times, so check with the authorities before lighting one. The nearby Cherry Springs State Park, 20 minutes away, offers the state's first Dark Sky Park. The lack of light pollution and relative detachment from civilization provide a sense of remove from the pressures of daily life.
If you're looking to overnight in more civilized surroundings, head over to Coudersport, a scenic borough with a charming downtown that's 40 minutes away. There's technically no wrong time to visit the state forest. However, keep in mind that many of its roads are neither cleared nor maintained during winter, making any cold-weather excursion a risky venture.