This Major East Coast Airport Will Halt Flights On July 4th — Here's What Travelers Need To Know

Holiday travel is famously riddled with snafus, from flight delays to inclement weather. While your destination brims with the promise of a good time, the travel experience itself leaves plenty to be desired. This might well be the case for travelers flying to one major East Coast airport this July 4th holiday. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, is halting all inbound and outbound flights on Independence Day to accommodate "Freedom 250," a host of elaborate celebrations honoring America's 250th founding anniversary. Closures at this bustling Potomac River hub, just 15 minutes from Washington, D.C., can affect travel plans, so it's worth checking what's changed before you go.

DCA will close all runways at noon on July 4, with the last scheduled flight for the day departing at 11:50 a.m. Additionally, flights will be paused for several hours in the early afternoon of July 3. During this time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will enact special traffic-management initiatives, or "TMI," which will shutter the airport so DCA's airspace can be safely used for rehearsals that include fireworks, flyovers, and parachute jumps. Flights will resume on July 5, but travelers should be prepared for delays.

"DCA flights may be delayed by temporary holds as coordinated through air traffic control communications. Weather also could impact flights during this time," the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) said in a statement. DCA's terminals and parking lots will remain open during the closure. American Airlines, which has a major presence at DCA, has already notified and rescheduled its ticketed passengers. If you're booked on a flight through DCA but haven't been notified of any changes, MWAA is encouraging passengers to contact their airline and keep an eye on flight times.