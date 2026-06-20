This Major East Coast Airport Will Halt Flights On July 4th — Here's What Travelers Need To Know
Holiday travel is famously riddled with snafus, from flight delays to inclement weather. While your destination brims with the promise of a good time, the travel experience itself leaves plenty to be desired. This might well be the case for travelers flying to one major East Coast airport this July 4th holiday. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, is halting all inbound and outbound flights on Independence Day to accommodate "Freedom 250," a host of elaborate celebrations honoring America's 250th founding anniversary. Closures at this bustling Potomac River hub, just 15 minutes from Washington, D.C., can affect travel plans, so it's worth checking what's changed before you go.
DCA will close all runways at noon on July 4, with the last scheduled flight for the day departing at 11:50 a.m. Additionally, flights will be paused for several hours in the early afternoon of July 3. During this time, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will enact special traffic-management initiatives, or "TMI," which will shutter the airport so DCA's airspace can be safely used for rehearsals that include fireworks, flyovers, and parachute jumps. Flights will resume on July 5, but travelers should be prepared for delays.
"DCA flights may be delayed by temporary holds as coordinated through air traffic control communications. Weather also could impact flights during this time," the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) said in a statement. DCA's terminals and parking lots will remain open during the closure. American Airlines, which has a major presence at DCA, has already notified and rescheduled its ticketed passengers. If you're booked on a flight through DCA but haven't been notified of any changes, MWAA is encouraging passengers to contact their airline and keep an eye on flight times.
Freedom 250 celebrations will affect DCA all summer
Locals and summer travelers planning to explore Washington, D.C.'s leafy, monument-filled parks and plethora of free museums can expect Freedom 250 celebrations to impact DCA and the surrounding areas all season. Events kick off in downtown D.C. on June 24 with the Great American State Fair, and will come to a close on August 23 with the Grand Prix. Along with events in between, including the Independence Day festivities, America's birthday celebrations are expected to delay and suspend flights at DCA, as well as impact traffic. The MWAA is striving to keep disruptions to a minimum by adjusting flight schedules.
On July 4, Freedom 250 is aiming to shatter the Guinness World Record for the "world's biggest fireworks show" by setting off more than 810,904 fireworks in the night sky. If you were planning to marvel at this mega-pyrotechnics display from either the Potomac or Anacostia Rivers, you'll need a Plan B. Significant swaths of both rivers will be closed to make way for the fireworks barges powering the July 4 celebrations. Boats and kayaks will be banned from designated areas of the Potomac from July 2 to 5. Ferry passengers and dinner cruisers that were hoping to watch the spectacle from the river will be prohibited from the waterway on the morning of July 3, and on July 4 from 12 p.m. to midnight. The Anacostia will also be closed to river traffic on July 4 from 6 p.m. to midnight.
While runways at DCA will be shut, travelers fortunately have two nearby alternatives. Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) is a 50-minute drive from D.C., and while it might not be among the most affordable Washington D.C. airports, Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) is just 30 minutes from the nation's capital.