Forget The Cart: These Are Florida's 8 Most Gorgeous And Walkable Golf Courses
Florida is home to plenty of highly rated golf resorts offering luxury and gorgeous views, but getting around via golf cart is pretty standard. Meanwhile, some of the state's most memorable courses are better experienced on foot, where golfers can take in the course details and surrounding scenery at a slower pace.
To narrow down the top Florida courses that pair aesthetics with walkability, we focused on courses where walking is actually encouraged or even built into the golfing experience. We also considered scenic beauty, architectural interest, public or resort access, and favorable reviews from respected publications such as Golf Digest.
Because walking policies at each of the following courses can vary by season, tee time, heat, maintenance conditions, or other factors, golfers should confirm the current policy directly with the course before booking any travel. These courses range from sandy inland resorts to compact public layouts. Based on golfing reviews, course design details, and walkability, each gives travelers a good reason to leave the cart behind and meander along the greens at a relaxed pace.
Streamsong Blue in Bowling Green
Streamsong Blue is easily one of Florida's top courses for ditching the golf cart because the resort's own philosophy centers on experiencing its courses on foot. In fact, from Christmas through February, golfers the resort has required walking on its courses. Designed by Tom Doak, Streamsong Blue moves through the natural Florida wetland scenery, offering a variety of challenges and elevations to keep things interesting. The resort, also considered one of Florida's best golf resorts, is located in Bowling Green, roughly between Tampa and Orlando, south of Lakeland. It's open to resort guests (at a discounted rate) and the public by tee time, with rates ranging from $150 to $425.
Streamsong Red in Bowling Green
Streamsong Red gives the same remote Central Florida property a distinctly different feel. Designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, the course winds through what the resort describes as "some of the most unusual landforms imaginable." Golfers have to think through angles, bounces, and approach shots rather than just cruising from target to target. Golf Digest has ranked it among the best courses in Florida, saying, "while the routing is sprawling, it's easily walkable." As with Blue, Red's fees range from $150 to $425, but it's still best to check tee times and seasonal policies online for the most up-to-date info.
Cabot Citrus Farms Karoo in Brooksville
Cabot Citrus Farms is another of Florida's most walkable golf destinations. According to the resort, its courses are primarily walking-only, with medical, course, and seasonal exemptions. Karoo, an 18-hole Kyle Franz design in Brooksville north of Tampa, stands out for its rugged landscape, expansive fairways, and multiple shot options to pins. Golf Digest lists it among Florida's top public-access courses, noting that the area's "prehistoric ridge" created an ideal landscape for golfing. Rates for Karoo range from $185 to $395, so visitors should check details online before booking.
Cabot Citrus Farms Roost in Brooksville
Roost at Cabot Citrus Farms showcases a more traditional side of Florida's landscape and golf culture. The brainchild of Kyle Franz, Ran Morrissett, Rod Whitman, and Mike Nuzzo, the 18-hole course incorporates a sandy scrubland, flowering meadows, and even a 40-foot-deep sinkhole. Golf Digest calls it "a sublime counterpoint" to Karoo, highlighting its "tranquil setting amid moss-draped oaks." It's a good fit for golfers who want inland Florida scenery without the palm-lined visual repetition of other resorts. Rates listed online appear to match Karoo, but check the current policy before booking.
The Park West Palm in West Palm Beach
The Park West Palm is a public golf facility with a course designed by Gil Hanse, Jim Wagner, and Dirk Ziff. Its official website encourages walking, provides push carts for free, and notes that its average walking round is often faster than riding. GolfPass has praised the course for taking "advantage of the natural exposed sand on the site, with large, undulating greens." Located in the vibrant Southern city of West Palm Beach, north of Fort Lauderdale, the property includes a championship course, a par-3 course, practice areas, dining, and youth programs, making it a golfing stop for the whole family. Rates range from $100 to $350, with discounts extended to Florida residents.
Palm Beach Par 3 in Palm Beach
Palm Beach Par 3, originally designed by Dick Wilson, sits on 39 acres between the Atlantic Ocean and the Intracoastal Waterway in Palm Beach. Redesigned by Raymond Floyd in 2009, the course features 18 holes ranging from 81 to 211 yards, along with a driving range, putting green, practice bunker, and a clubhouse with ocean views. For travelers, it offers a walkable course with ocean breezes, shorter holes, and enough time left in the day for lunch or the beach. Walking golfers may benefit from discounted rates ranging from $27 to $35 for adults.
Winter Park Golf Course in Winter Park
Winter Park Golf Course is one of Florida's best examples of compact, walkable municipal golf. Originally built in 1914, the course was redesigned in 2016 by Keith Rhebb and Riley Johns. The city describes the nine-hole course as ideal for walking, but a limited number of carts are available if necessary. The routing sits in the middle of Winter Park, just outside of Orlando, bordered by train tracks near Winter Park Station and woven into the surrounding neighborhood. Golfers can book tee times up to three days in advance, and the course is open most days except Christmas and some maintenance Mondays. As one Instagram user wrote, "It's ultra walkable. Surprisingly memorable. And an incredible spot for a quick loop of golf." Rates range from $20 to $40 for adults, with discounts for residents.
Dunedin Golf Club in Dunedin
Dunedin Golf Club gives walkers access to a public course with real Florida golf history. The course opened in 1927 and served as the home of the PGA of America from 1945 through 1962. One Instagram user described its appeal, saying, "The course is a testament to meticulous maintenance, with emerald greens and towering palm trees framing each hole. The layout, designed by the legendary Donald Ross, blends into the natural beauty of the area." Located northwest of Tampa near downtown Dunedin, it's an appealing option for walking golfers who want a classic design with Gulf Coast scenery in a less resort-heavy setting. Rates range from $55 to $140.