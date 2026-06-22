Forget The Cart: These Are Florida's 8 Most Gorgeous And Walkable Golf Courses

Florida is home to plenty of highly rated golf resorts offering luxury and gorgeous views, but getting around via golf cart is pretty standard. Meanwhile, some of the state's most memorable courses are better experienced on foot, where golfers can take in the course details and surrounding scenery at a slower pace.

To narrow down the top Florida courses that pair aesthetics with walkability, we focused on courses where walking is actually encouraged or even built into the golfing experience. We also considered scenic beauty, architectural interest, public or resort access, and favorable reviews from respected publications such as Golf Digest.

Because walking policies at each of the following courses can vary by season, tee time, heat, maintenance conditions, or other factors, golfers should confirm the current policy directly with the course before booking any travel. These courses range from sandy inland resorts to compact public layouts. Based on golfing reviews, course design details, and walkability, each gives travelers a good reason to leave the cart behind and meander along the greens at a relaxed pace.