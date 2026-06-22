North Carolina's Theme Park Near Charlotte Will Premiere A Record-Breaking Log Flume Ride In 2027

Rip Roarin' Falls is officially classified as a "Super Flume" ride. Unlike traditional log flumes found all over the country, Super Flumes feature higher-capacity boats and incorporate elements such as camelback airtime hills and steeper drops, resulting in larger splashdowns. A notable example is the now-closed Pilgrim's Plunge at Holiday World in Indiana, which boasted a 131-foot drop and held the record for the world's tallest flume ride before it was retired in 2013, per Park World Online.

Much like the upcoming Tormenta Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas, Rip Roarin' Falls is set to surpass previous records and offer even more excitement for guests at Carowinds. The ride is themed around an abandoned lumber mill and will feature over 2,240 feet of high-flow water. Among Rip Roarin' Falls' standout features are a 42-foot-tall reverse drop that sends guests splashing backward, and a reverse camelback drop designed to give riders the airtime that is typically experienced on a roller coaster. The grand finale is a towering 100-foot drop that will hurl guests at 50 miles per hour, creating a massive splash guaranteed to soak every guest. Despite its record-breaking thrills, Rip Roarin' Falls is designed and marketed as a family-friendly attraction, with a minimum height requirement of just 35 inches.

If you're looking for a more intimate experience the whole family will enjoy, head to North Carolina's Beech Mountain and visit Land of Oz, a park themed around "The Wizard of Oz," complete with a yellow brick road. Or if you want to check out a nostalgic amusement park experience that's become a haven for thrill-seekers, visit Lagoon near Salt Lake City.