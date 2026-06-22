North Carolina's Theme Park Near Charlotte Will Premiere A Record-Breaking Log Flume Ride In 2027
Amusement parks across America are constantly competing to create the next record-breaking ride, each striving to capture visitors' attention with bigger, bolder thrills and experiences. In 2027, Carowinds, located near Charlotte, North Carolina, will enter the fray by unveiling a massive upgrade to a classic attraction. The new Rip Roarin' Falls isn't just another log flume ride. It's an ambitious reimagining that promises to break numerous world records and redefine what guests expect from a water ride.
Carowinds announced the new ride in June 2026, releasing an animated trailer that showcases how Rip Roarin' Falls will both thrill guests and set new records. According to the park's website, the water ride is expected to achieve three world records for water rides and flumes: the tallest drop, the tallest reverse drop, and the tallest reverse camelback drop. "As a new signature ride, it combines record-setting thrills and cutting-edge ride innovation," says Bridgette Bywater, the park's president, via PR Newswire. "It's the perfect addition, sure to create lasting memories for generations of guests."
Rip Roarin' Falls will be a different kind of family ride
Rip Roarin' Falls is officially classified as a "Super Flume" ride. Unlike traditional log flumes found all over the country, Super Flumes feature higher-capacity boats and incorporate elements such as camelback airtime hills and steeper drops, resulting in larger splashdowns. A notable example is the now-closed Pilgrim's Plunge at Holiday World in Indiana, which boasted a 131-foot drop and held the record for the world's tallest flume ride before it was retired in 2013, per Park World Online.
Much like the upcoming Tormenta Rampaging Run at Six Flags Over Texas, Rip Roarin' Falls is set to surpass previous records and offer even more excitement for guests at Carowinds. The ride is themed around an abandoned lumber mill and will feature over 2,240 feet of high-flow water. Among Rip Roarin' Falls' standout features are a 42-foot-tall reverse drop that sends guests splashing backward, and a reverse camelback drop designed to give riders the airtime that is typically experienced on a roller coaster. The grand finale is a towering 100-foot drop that will hurl guests at 50 miles per hour, creating a massive splash guaranteed to soak every guest. Despite its record-breaking thrills, Rip Roarin' Falls is designed and marketed as a family-friendly attraction, with a minimum height requirement of just 35 inches.
If you're looking for a more intimate experience the whole family will enjoy, head to North Carolina's Beech Mountain and visit Land of Oz, a park themed around "The Wizard of Oz," complete with a yellow brick road. Or if you want to check out a nostalgic amusement park experience that's become a haven for thrill-seekers, visit Lagoon near Salt Lake City.