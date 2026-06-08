Texas' Newest Roller Coaster Is Set To Break Six World Records

Over the years, amusement parks have engaged in a fierce competition to install record-breaking roller coasters. In the summer of 2026, however, a massive new contender will not only break records, but it also has the potential to reset the global standard entirely. Six Flags Over Texas, located between Fort Worth and Dallas in Arlington, is set to debut Tormenta Rampaging Run, a giga dive coaster that could redefine the history of roller coasters and become one of the most terrifying coasters in the country.

Tormenta Rampaging Run is set to shatter six world records upon its debut and is poised to transform the park into a premier destination for thrill-seekers, just in time for its 65th anniversary celebration. To mark this historic milestone, the park has undergone a complete refresh, updating the theming of several long-standing attractions and introducing new shows and entertainment options. Still, the highlight of the revitalized Six Flags Over Texas is the coaster itself, which will soar into the Texas sky once it opens to the public.