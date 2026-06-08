Texas' Newest Roller Coaster Is Set To Break Six World Records
Over the years, amusement parks have engaged in a fierce competition to install record-breaking roller coasters. In the summer of 2026, however, a massive new contender will not only break records, but it also has the potential to reset the global standard entirely. Six Flags Over Texas, located between Fort Worth and Dallas in Arlington, is set to debut Tormenta Rampaging Run, a giga dive coaster that could redefine the history of roller coasters and become one of the most terrifying coasters in the country.
Tormenta Rampaging Run is set to shatter six world records upon its debut and is poised to transform the park into a premier destination for thrill-seekers, just in time for its 65th anniversary celebration. To mark this historic milestone, the park has undergone a complete refresh, updating the theming of several long-standing attractions and introducing new shows and entertainment options. Still, the highlight of the revitalized Six Flags Over Texas is the coaster itself, which will soar into the Texas sky once it opens to the public.
What records will Tormenta Rampaging Run break?
The current record holder for the tallest, fastest, and steepest dive coaster is the Yukon Striker at Canada's Wonderland, just outside Toronto. Yukon Striker has a drop of 245 feet, reaching up to 80 miles per hour. Tormenta Rampaging Run is set to surpass these records. According to the park's website, the new coaster will stand at 309 feet tall, making it the world's first "giga" dive coaster, a term for roller coasters exceeding 300 feet in height.
The ride will feature the world's highest beyond-vertical drop at 285 feet, the world's tallest Immelmann inversion (a half-loop combined with a half-roll) at 218 feet, and the tallest vertical loop at 179 feet. With 4,199 feet of track, riders will reach up to 87 miles per hour, breaking two more world records for length and speed. Tormenta Rampaging Run will serve as the centerpiece of the new Rancho de la Tormenta section within the park's Spain area. The coaster is currently in testing, and an opening date has yet to be announced.
While Six Flags Over Texas is set to become a haven for thrill seekers, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will also welcome a new 2026 theme park geared toward children in Frisco, Universal Kids Resort. As you await the opening of Tormenta Rampaging Run, consider making a trip south to San Antonio to visit Morgan's Wonderland, the world's first all-inclusive theme park.