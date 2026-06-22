Near Minneapolis Is A Midwest City With The State's Largest Amusement Park And A Charming Downtown

Minneapolis has world-class museums and expansive green spaces. But one thing you won't find within city limits is an amusement park. For that, you'll have to venture outside the metropolis – though not very far. One option in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area is Shakopee in Scott County. Located only about a 30-minute drive away, this suburban city sits along the Minnesota River and is home to a lively downtown district. Most notably, Shakopee features Valleyfair, Minnesota's largest amusement park. Established in 1976, the sprawling 125-acre site has more than 75 rides to enjoy.

In fact, the iconic Valleyfair with classic eats and attractions is also the Upper Midwest's largest amusement park. The park has everything from exhilarating roller coasters such as Wild Thing, which reaches speeds of up to 74 mph and offers aerial views of Shakopee, to old-school bumper cars. For younger visitors, there's Planet Snoopy, a family-friendly section best suited for toddlers and elementary-aged kiddos. Don't forget to pack your swimsuit, either: Valleyfair's Superior Shores Waterpark features a wave pool, tube slides, and other water attractions — all included with park admission.

Keep in mind that Valleyfair is typically open in the summer, when temperatures in Shakopee can climb upwards of 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Tickets can be purchased online, and admission includes access to Superior Shores Waterpark. Several reviewers on Google advise visiting on weekdays to beat the weekend rush's long lines.