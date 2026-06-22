Near Minneapolis Is A Midwest City With The State's Largest Amusement Park And A Charming Downtown
Minneapolis has world-class museums and expansive green spaces. But one thing you won't find within city limits is an amusement park. For that, you'll have to venture outside the metropolis – though not very far. One option in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area is Shakopee in Scott County. Located only about a 30-minute drive away, this suburban city sits along the Minnesota River and is home to a lively downtown district. Most notably, Shakopee features Valleyfair, Minnesota's largest amusement park. Established in 1976, the sprawling 125-acre site has more than 75 rides to enjoy.
In fact, the iconic Valleyfair with classic eats and attractions is also the Upper Midwest's largest amusement park. The park has everything from exhilarating roller coasters such as Wild Thing, which reaches speeds of up to 74 mph and offers aerial views of Shakopee, to old-school bumper cars. For younger visitors, there's Planet Snoopy, a family-friendly section best suited for toddlers and elementary-aged kiddos. Don't forget to pack your swimsuit, either: Valleyfair's Superior Shores Waterpark features a wave pool, tube slides, and other water attractions — all included with park admission.
Keep in mind that Valleyfair is typically open in the summer, when temperatures in Shakopee can climb upwards of 80 degrees Fahrenheit. Tickets can be purchased online, and admission includes access to Superior Shores Waterpark. Several reviewers on Google advise visiting on weekdays to beat the weekend rush's long lines.
Shop, dine, and drink in Downtown Shakopee, Minnesota
If coasters aren't your thing and you prefer a low-key experience, Downtown Shakopee is worth exploring. Lined with brick structures and antique-style street lamps, the district is concentrated around Lewis Street and portions of First and Second avenues. Nestled in Downtown Shakopee are local businesses like Bill's Toggery. Founded in 1931, the shop, housed in what was once a bank, specializes in men's formal wear and custom-made attire. On Google, Bill's Toggery is top-rated, with reviewer after reviewer writing that the customer service is impeccable.
At its core, however, Downtown Shakopee is a destination for foodies and craft beer enthusiasts. This hub is home to establishments such as Wampach's Restaurant, a diner that has been around since the 1950s. Although it serves your typical bites like burgers and fried foods, it also dishes up hot beef commercial sandwiches, a local Minnesota delight topped with gravy. For dessert, there's Bittner's Bakery, whose blue awning will beckon you toward the glass cases full of donuts and cookies. If you need to quench your thirst, make your way towards one of the many downtown watering holes, like Shakopee Brewhall, where you can sip on lagers, hard seltzers, and more.
Uniquely, Downtown Shakopee is a Social District, a seasonal amenity that is usually available from May to October. This means that you are welcome to roam the quaint streets with a drink in hand, whether from Shakopee Brewhall or other establishments, subject to local rules and boundaries. Another seasonal event to look forward to is Rhythm on the Rails, which offers free live music on Lewis Street in the summer.
History and horses in Shakopee, Minnesota
Valleyfair and Downtown Shakopee are far from this Midwest city's only attractions. For an outing that blends education and outdoor fun for all ages, visit The Landing. The park is open year-round and features a collection of 19th-century structures, including homes and a general store. "The historic buildings are well preserved, and each have a small plaque explaining their history," states a review from Google. The 88-acre site also includes trails along the Minnesota River, as well as bike-friendly paths.
Ranked as the best thing to do in Shakopee on Tripadvisor is Canterbury Park, where you can play and place bets. This entertainment center with a castle-inspired facade features a casino offering table games and poker tournaments. In the summer, it serves as a horse racing arena, boasting a picturesque paddock adorned with greenery and flowers. For dates and other information, head to Canterbury Park's website.
Late summer and early fall also bring one of the region's signature events: the Minnesota Renaissance Festival. Considered the largest ren faire in the country, the event offers everything from jousting to fire acts as attendees roam the grounds of the village. Tickets can be purchased online. Needless to say, summer is a busy time for Shakopee. If you're looking to visit during this time of year, there are several chain hotels, like the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Minneapolis SW – Shakopee, that offer easy access to the city's noteworthy places of interest. Eager to uncover other gems near Minneapolis and Shakopee? Read about Eden Prairie, a trail-lovers' retreat with lakeside views, and Savage, a Twin Cities suburb fusing craft beer and local flavors.