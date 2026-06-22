Under An Hour From Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Scenic Park With Bird-Watching And Idyllic Trails

Travelers looking for a peaceful spot to let loose on a mountain bike or watch for birds without disturbances will find a gem within close reach of Knoxville, Tennessee. About 45 minutes by car from the city, Black Oak Ridge Conservation Easement (BORCE) covers over 3,000 acres of Eastern Tennessee wilderness, per Tennessee Landforms. The park encompasses Black Oak Ridge and McKinney Ridge, two summits around the town of Oak Ridge, a unique Tennessee destination steeped in history. The park has pretty walking and cycling trails that wind up and down the hills of these ridges, where you'll likely share them with more birds than fellow humans.

"I hiked in almost two and a half miles ... I never saw anyone the whole way," one Google reviewer shared. Another reviewer said, "Typically, you will have this place all to yourself." There are about 2.6 miles of single-track trails and 11 miles of old gravel service roads to hike and savor the solitude of BORCE, according to Visit Knoxville. The trails wind through woods with a wide variety of trees: Hemlock, beech, maple, and cedar are some of the species listed by Tennessee Landforms, while you might see spider lilies or trilliums blooming along the paths. Reviewers on AllTrails rate hiking around the area as moderate in difficulty, mainly owing to some steep sections.

You can also take a mountain bike into the park, following the same trails. The gravel road trails are steeper, according to Visit Knoxville, and can send you riding at heart-pounding speeds. If you want to avoid the worst of the inclines, stick to the single-track trails, which branch out along Dyllis Orchard Road.