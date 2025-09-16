Nestled Between Knoxville And Nashville Is Tennessee's Large Wooded Area With Scenic Drives And Wildlife
Somewhere between Nashville's musical playground and Knoxville's rustic charm lies a spectacular 82,000 acres of land on Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau that leaves visitors stunned with its natural beauty and serene atmosphere, offering a break from the norm. Catoosa Wildlife Management Area, located 78 miles west of Knoxville and 126 miles east of Nashville, is comprised of wild terrain, host to a variety of wildlife and plant species. While Nashville does have the irresistible appeal of vivacious honkey tonks, delicious food, and an electrifying array of downtown mural art, it's hard to deny the desire to venture into the Appalachian wilderness to disconnect from our hectic lives.
Within this gorgeous wooded area, located amidst some of Tennessee's most expansive and ecologically diverse land, one can hike through rolling hills and secluded valleys in search of hidden waterfalls and Instagram-worthy picture spots like Cumberland State Park. Catoosa's intricate trails attract many hikers each year in search of breathtaking spots like Devil's Breakfast Table, a must-see spot on the Cumberland Trail. This 7.6-mile trail takes you through the spectacular bluff, known as Devil's Breakfast Table, that overlooks Daddys Creek. The bluff was notoriously named because of its shape after an early settler noted how precarious and unstable it looked, a table fit for the devil, and has been a popular lookout spot for hikers who visit the area.
Get your game on in Catoosa
Known for its abundance of wildlife such as wild boar, quail, rabbits, and smallmouth bass, it is no surprise that Catoosa is a haven for hunters and fishermen seeking an authentic wilderness experience. From hardwood forests to oak savannahs, the various ecosystems that make up this large wooded area allow ample space for visitors to hunt for deer, boar, turkey, game birds, and even black bears during designated hunting seasons staggered throughout the year. Sportsmen can even practice archery among the vast terrain and secluded spots. Please ensure you follow the posted regulations for fishing and hunting during the seasonal regulated times for the preservation of wildlife and your safety.
If hunting isn't your preference, you can still enjoy the beauty of Catoosa's animal inhabitants by taking a leisurely drive to discover the array of wildlife species that reside in the area. Those who prefer to shoot these beautiful animals with a telephoto lens instead of a rifle will be amazed at all the species captured on a given day. Nature and wildlife photographers will love the thrill of capturing all sorts of animal antics from a car or behind a tripod, as others do in a hunting jacket, without the guilt or need for a hunting license. After your long day as an outdoor sportsman, celebrate your hard work by popping over to nearby underrated towns like Woodbury, hidden in the Tennessee hills, to grab some dinner or rest up at a quaint hotel.
Catoosa is a birdwatcher's paradise
Birdwatchers are a big fan of the area's hundreds of miles of trails and natural areas, where they can check off exciting bird species like scarlet tanagers, black-throated green warblers, and red-headed woodpeckers from their birding field guides. There are plenty of observation spaces, including the hiker-favorite lookout, Devil's Breakfast Table, where folks can set up shop to watch the Tangerine Darter in its natural habitat. Take advantage of the many secluded riverbanks or grassland ecosystems to see some of these birds in action, like red-tailed hawks swooping down on fish swimming in the silvery streams or wild turkeys foraging through brush in search of their next meal. Make sure you bring plenty of bug repellent for the birding trails, as mosquitoes and ticks are rampant in the area all year round.
Visiting the secluded hills of the Cumberland Plateau can be a magical experience for travelers, with its winding roads and lush green vegetation spanning for miles and picture-perfect lookout spots peppered along the highway. What a treat it is to catch a glimpse of hungry elk grazing amidst the trees or watching a peregrine falcon circle overhead as the sun sets and the evening grows near. As this is a popular hunting area, birdwatchers and hikers should check the official website before visiting, as Catoosa closes to non-marksmen during certain hunting seasons. Whether Catoosa WMA is your final vacation destination or you are just passing through, visit Catoosa to reignite your passion for nature and the Appalachian wilderness.