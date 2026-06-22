Between Columbus And The West Virginia Border Is Ohio's State Forest With Unique Wildlife, Fishing, And Birdwatching

Vinton Furnace State Forest is one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the U.S. and has the largest population of bobcats in the state. However, watch where you step, as there are timber rattlesnakes in the area, which are endangered in Ohio. Like other dangerous animals, they should be avoided at all costs. You may spot wild turkeys, and hunting them is permitted as well. They were once thought to be gone from the state, so some were brought in and released in the forest decades ago, and have thrived.

In addition to wild turkeys, birders can find a checklist on eBird, with 134 species spotted in total (at the time of writing). Some notable species include the summer tanager, Kentucky warbler, scarlet tanager, and the red-shouldered hawk. You may also spot the pretty cerulean warbler, a yellow-alert tipping point species, meaning it's lost 50% of its population over the last 50 years, but is largely stable now.

There are also hiking trails in the forest, including the Pine Run to Vinton Iron Furnace Trail, a 5.4-mile trek with a 597-foot elevation gain. While AllTrails considers this easy to follow, previous hikers have noted that it's not well-marked, so check their instructions before you go. This trail also takes you to the Belgian Coke Furnace Ruins, a photogenic reminder of the area's ironmaking history. You can also try the 5.2-mile Arch Rock Trail. This trek has a 554-foot elevation gain that takes you to Arch Rock, a stunning natural formation. To extend your outdoor adventure, consider driving to Nashport, Ohio's under-the-radar escape with a scenic state park. Or, head to Findley State Park, a lakeside gem perfect for hiking, biking, and boating.