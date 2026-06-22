Between Columbus And The West Virginia Border Is Ohio's State Forest With Unique Wildlife, Fishing, And Birdwatching
The cities of Ohio are well worth a visit, but if you're traveling in the state and looking for some time in nature, Vinton Furnace State Forest is a great destination. This area, which also contains the research-focused Vinton Furnace State Experimental Forest, offers stream fishing, unique wildlife, some great birding, and cool hiking trails. One of the treks in this forest takes you to the Belgian Coke Oven Ruins. In the mid-to-late 19th century, these ovens were used to smelt iron ore into cast iron. The 12,089-acre state forest is around 80 miles southeast of Columbus, Ohio, if you want to drive, and around 37 miles northwest of Point Pleasant on the West Virginia border.
If you're up for some quiet fishing, Vinton Furnace State Forest has that in Elk Fork, the second-largest tributary of Raccoon Creek. Stream fishing is permitted as long as you have a valid license. You can try your hand at catching some catfish, trout, and bass. Anglers can fish from the banks or wade into the streams, depending on the conditions and the target species. This is also a seasonal hunting area, with camping only permitted in the Ball Diamond Hunters Camp for licensed and registered hunters. One traveler described the state forest as "a wondrous, serene, quiet place," while another said that it's "a hidden gem in southern Ohio where you can find some solitude in an otherwise crowded state." For visitors seeking a quieter side of Ohio, Vinton Furnace State Forest offers a refreshing change of pace.
Outdoor fun around Vinton Furnace State Forest
Vinton Furnace State Forest is one of the most biologically diverse ecosystems in the U.S. and has the largest population of bobcats in the state. However, watch where you step, as there are timber rattlesnakes in the area, which are endangered in Ohio. Like other dangerous animals, they should be avoided at all costs. You may spot wild turkeys, and hunting them is permitted as well. They were once thought to be gone from the state, so some were brought in and released in the forest decades ago, and have thrived.
In addition to wild turkeys, birders can find a checklist on eBird, with 134 species spotted in total (at the time of writing). Some notable species include the summer tanager, Kentucky warbler, scarlet tanager, and the red-shouldered hawk. You may also spot the pretty cerulean warbler, a yellow-alert tipping point species, meaning it's lost 50% of its population over the last 50 years, but is largely stable now.
There are also hiking trails in the forest, including the Pine Run to Vinton Iron Furnace Trail, a 5.4-mile trek with a 597-foot elevation gain. While AllTrails considers this easy to follow, previous hikers have noted that it's not well-marked, so check their instructions before you go. This trail also takes you to the Belgian Coke Furnace Ruins, a photogenic reminder of the area's ironmaking history. You can also try the 5.2-mile Arch Rock Trail. This trek has a 554-foot elevation gain that takes you to Arch Rock, a stunning natural formation. To extend your outdoor adventure, consider driving to Nashport, Ohio's under-the-radar escape with a scenic state park. Or, head to Findley State Park, a lakeside gem perfect for hiking, biking, and boating.