The Once-Hyped Shark Tank Luggage Brand Many Millennials Remember For A Frustrating Reason

Appearing on a reality television show can drastically change one's life. However, small-screen visibility does not guarantee continued popularity after the cameras stop rolling, including for contestants who appear on "Shark Tank," a show in which entrepreneurs attempt to convince investors to support their products. A prime example is Trunkster, a mid-2010s luggage company that had plenty of hype during a time when even the youngest millennials were reaching adulthood and beginning to make up a larger share of the travel industry. However, this generation of travelers might remember Trunkster most for ghosting many of its supporters.

When Trunkster's founders, Jesse Potash and Gaston Blanchet, appeared on "Shark Tank" in 2015, their techy and innovative suitcases intrigued investors Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner. Trunkster appeared to be going strong in these early days, after Potash and Blanchet struck a deal with the aforementioned financiers and received over $1 million from Kickstarter supporters. However, the initial hype didn't last. According to posts on the Kickstarter page, multiple supporters never received their Trunkster suitcases, nor did they receive a refund. The Shark Tank Recap blog also suggests that the televised deal was never finalized and that, as of 2026, the company has ceased to exist. Surprisingly, Trunkster's product website is still active, allowing shoppers to "preorder" its carry-on luggage.