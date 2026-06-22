This Easy Yosemite Trail Offers Sweeping Views With Open Skies, Waterfalls, And Breathtaking Beauty

There's no denying that hiking through Yosemite National Park is an experience like no other. Granite mountains tower over the landscape, waterfalls roar in the distance, rich wildlife make impromptu appearances, and ancient sequoias put size into perspective. The park boasts over 1,187 square miles of pristine nature — and thankfully, numerous trails to explore all of this wilderness. While you may think any path with great views will make you work for it, Yosemite has hikes that serve generous scenery even on brief jaunts. Case in point: the 1-mile Cook's Meadow Loop that one AllTrails reviewer says has "some of the best views in Yosemite."

Winding along the expansive meadows of the Yosemite Valley floor, the trail offers 360-degree views of the glacier-carved granite monoliths — including well-known park wonders like Half Dome, Sentinel Rock, and El Capitan – cutting into enormous open skies. Cook's Meadow Loop is flat and features boardwalks, so everyone from wheelchair users to parents with strollers can enjoy these panoramic vistas. Since the trail requires relatively little effort for such a stunning payoff, it draws significant crowds, especially in the summer. Usage might only increase, given that Yosemite is one of the national parks doing away with timed-entry reservations in 2026. However, per park visitors, starting during early morning hours can help you beat the crowds.

The trailhead can easily be reached via the Yosemite Valley Visitor Center or the lower Yosemite Falls trailhead — both with dedicated shuttle stops with restrooms. While the trail is open year-round, the boardwalks can be slick during rain and snowfall. Also, wear sunscreen, as there's minimal shade in this meadowland. Finally, stay on the designated path, as this delicate meadow ecosystem is as fragile as it is beautiful.