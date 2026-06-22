This Easy Yosemite Trail Offers Sweeping Views With Open Skies, Waterfalls, And Breathtaking Beauty
There's no denying that hiking through Yosemite National Park is an experience like no other. Granite mountains tower over the landscape, waterfalls roar in the distance, rich wildlife make impromptu appearances, and ancient sequoias put size into perspective. The park boasts over 1,187 square miles of pristine nature — and thankfully, numerous trails to explore all of this wilderness. While you may think any path with great views will make you work for it, Yosemite has hikes that serve generous scenery even on brief jaunts. Case in point: the 1-mile Cook's Meadow Loop that one AllTrails reviewer says has "some of the best views in Yosemite."
Winding along the expansive meadows of the Yosemite Valley floor, the trail offers 360-degree views of the glacier-carved granite monoliths — including well-known park wonders like Half Dome, Sentinel Rock, and El Capitan – cutting into enormous open skies. Cook's Meadow Loop is flat and features boardwalks, so everyone from wheelchair users to parents with strollers can enjoy these panoramic vistas. Since the trail requires relatively little effort for such a stunning payoff, it draws significant crowds, especially in the summer. Usage might only increase, given that Yosemite is one of the national parks doing away with timed-entry reservations in 2026. However, per park visitors, starting during early morning hours can help you beat the crowds.
The trailhead can easily be reached via the Yosemite Valley Visitor Center or the lower Yosemite Falls trailhead — both with dedicated shuttle stops with restrooms. While the trail is open year-round, the boardwalks can be slick during rain and snowfall. Also, wear sunscreen, as there's minimal shade in this meadowland. Finally, stay on the designated path, as this delicate meadow ecosystem is as fragile as it is beautiful.
Find breathtaking views along Cook's Meadow Loop
The Cook's Meadow Loop of Yosemite National Park garners impressive reviews from visitors and has an overall rating of 4.8 from over 1,000+ reviews on AllTrails. This is mainly because of the path's access to some of the reserve's iconic sights, despite an easy adventure that lasts for about half an hour. Right at the beginning, hikers are wowed by the views of the Yosemite Falls – ranked among the world's tallest cascades — as well as the beautiful Half Dome from various vantage points.
As you move along, the views of these lofty cliffs and the scent of blooming vegetation refresh the soul, while the wide skies above bring a feeling of awe. Somewhere in between, you'd also see the lower Yosemite Falls — that may thunder or trickle depending on the season. Although if you'd prefer the former, arrive in late spring or early summer — May or June — when the snowmelt results in a thundering flow on both Upper and Lower Yosemite Falls. This, coupled with the colorful wildflowers, makes for a particularly scenic walk this time of the year.
What's more, it's even possible to take some offshoots or venture off to more trails when you're here. Combine the trail with Sentinel Meadow (mapped out here) for more time in this landscape, or cross the Merced River to see the historic Yosemite Chapel. At the beginning of this loop, you'll also find the trailhead for Lower Yosemite Falls, an easy 1.2-mile jaunt that makes for an ideal day hike at Yosemite. If you're looking for more casual ramble in the wilds, head to the southern entrance and enjoy this short and beginner-friendly hike in Yosemite beneath giant sequoia groves.