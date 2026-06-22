Utah's Historic And Small City With Art, Fishing, And Mountain Views Is A Scenic Getaway

When people think about Utah's natural features, the soaring sandstone cliffs of Zion and the spindly spires at Bryce Canyon might come to mind. However, Utah is more than just red rocks. It also has forests, mountains, and, in the case of Fairview, several lakes.

Located in the northern part of Sanpete County, about a 1.5-hour drive south of Salt Lake City, the rural small city of Fairview rests about a mile from the forest-covered Fairview Canyon. It's an ideal place to visit if you're looking for a scenic getaway with mountain views, plentiful fishing, and historic charm.

Fairview was founded in 1859, and by 1900 it was a thriving agricultural hub, with multiple shops, two hotels, and six sawmills. Named for the "fair view" of the valley its high elevation affords, Fairview is known for its scenic drives with stunning mountain views and fields of wildflowers in the summer. Perhaps the most spectacular time to visit is fall, when the aspens glow yellow, and the bigtooth maple trees are aflame in red and orange. "I've lived in Sanpete my whole life," writes a commenter on Reddit. "Fairview Canyon will always be the most gorgeous fall drive in Utah to me."