Between Zion And Fishlake National Forest Is Utah's Year-Round Playground Town For High-Altitude Outdoor Adventure

Brian Head receives the bulk of its visitors in winter, when the mountain is blanketed in fresh snow and powder hounds from Las Vegas and across Utah make the 14-mile drive up from Parowan to hit the slopes. Brian Head Resort is known as a family-friendly ski and snowboarding destination, particularly for beginner and intermediate riders, and as a less crowded, more affordable alternative to many resorts in northern Utah or California.

But Brian Head is also a fun place to visit year-round, especially during the hot summer months, when nearby Zion National Park or St. George can reach triple-digit temperatures. By contrast, Brian Head's elevation keeps summer highs in the 60s and low 70s Fahrenheit, making it ideal for hiking or cycling. One must-see spot in the warmer months is Cedar Breaks National Monument. Sitting at more than 10,000 feet, it offers sweeping views of a stunning desert landscape without the desert heat. Roads to Cedar Breaks typically close in winter, making summer and early fall the best times to visit.

If you need to cool off, you can swim, kayak, paddleboard, or fish at Bristlecone Pond. For a mountaintop view without the strenuous workout of a hike or bike ride, take a summer chairlift ride to the summit, where you'll find wildflowers in spring and vibrant orange and yellow foliage in fall.