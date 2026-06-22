4 Restaurant Rules In America That Europeans Break Without Even Realizing

Traveling internationally can be a wonderful experience. There is so much to see in the world and so much culture to experience beyond your own. While immersing yourself in a new area can be rewarding, it's worth remembering that every culture has its own set of unwritten rules, and travelers who don't do their research can find that out the hard way. One person's good manners can be another's mistake. Americans who have traveled to Europe know that there's a litany of unspoken rules revolving around dining culture and etiquette among our friends across the pond. Just as there are common dining blunders to avoid to blend in with European locals, the same goes for Europeans coming to America.

Oversized portions and getting free tap water (as it's unusual to order tap water in Europe) are just one part of what can feel unfamiliar or even ludicrous to a European traveler in a U.S. restaurant. American dining customs can be surprisingly particular for a country so big on being the land of the free, and there's no cheat sheet or explanation given to visitors for these unwritten rules. Etiquette mistakes happen and will hardly cause much commotion beyond a questioning look or two, but knowing some of these social norms can help the European traveler feel less like a tourist and more at home.