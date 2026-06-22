Canada's Only Urban National Park Is An Outdoor Haven In Toronto With A Lake Ontario Beach And Trails

The bustling Canadian city of Toronto isn't commonly known for its great wilderness escapes. But that changed in May 2015 when the Rouge National Urban Park was established in the Greater Toronto Area, just about an hour's drive from the city's downtown and about 30 minutes from Toronto Pearson International Airport.

While Canada has no shortage of epic outdoor escapes, they come with a hefty commute when departing from Toronto. For example, Georgian Bay Islands National Park is a whopping five hour round-trip drive from downtown. A trip to Rouge National Urban Park is less than half of that commute, and visitors can also reach the park car-free in about 90 minutes by utilizing the local subway and bus system.

Despite its label as an "urban park," Rouge is extremely biodiverse, housing nearly 1,000 unique plant species in its forests. You'll also find 247 bird species, 44 types of mammals, and 27 amphibian and reptile variants in its 19,521 acres. There are also 73 fish species in the park's waters, some of which travelers are lucky enough to catch during their visit. Here's a full breakdown of Rouge National Urban Park's beach, marsh, river, and trail system to prepare you for a visit to this conveniently located wilderness getaway.