Forget Lake Tahoe, This Mountainous Lake Oasis Is An Asian Escape With Emerald Waters, Cruises, And Hiking

Dreams of visiting alpine lakes may invoke thoughts of mountain ranges in Europe or the high elevations of North America, but at the tip-top of China is a large pool of fresh water that rivals Lake Tahoe in its beguiling beauty. With Mongolia to its east, Kazakhstan to its west, and Russia just north, Kanas Lake in the Xinjiang region of northwestern China is a relatively unknown yet dazzling oasis high in the Altay Mountains. Glacially formed long ago and one of the deepest lakes in China, Kanas Lake is actually a particularly wide section of the Kanas River with depths up to 190 meters, or 623 feet. Often referred to as "Color Changing Lake," its captivating colors are renowned for their fluctuation, at times a vibrant emerald, other times more of a turquoise blue, with many variations in between due to seasons, weather, surrounding foliage, and rivers entering from upstream.

The prismatic waters lap the lakeshore at an elevation of 1,374 meters, or 4,508 feet, and is part of the Xinjiang Kanas National Geopark, a region of unusual geological features and enormous historical significance. In Mongolian, Kanas translates to "beautiful and mysterious lake," the region possessing a rich cross-section of culture given its geographic location. Genghis Khan's remains are purported to be at the bottom of the lake, which keeps the Tuva people, who consider themselves direct descendants of Khan, on a generational mission to protect the sacred spot.