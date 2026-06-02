Common Clothing Mistakes To Avoid On A Trip To Asia

One of the highlights of any first visit to Asia is the abundance of remarkable sacred sites dotted around the continent. From extravagant mosques in Kuala Lumpur to ancient Chinese temples in Beijing and everything in between, the traditions, architecture, and atmospheres on display are some of the most captivating things you'll encounter.

But if places like the incense-laced pagodas of Japan are new territory for you, you may be unaware of the clothing protocols for many of the sites. While customs vary from religion to religion and site to site, most sacred places in Asia require a degree of modesty from their visitors. As a good rule of thumb, assume both men and women will need to at least cover their knees and shoulders. Stricter rules, like in mosques, may require more coverage for females, like head coverings or longer dresses all the way to the ankle. Angkor Wat, in Cambodia, for example, recommends covering at least to the knees and shoulders as a sign of respect, but won't enforce the rules unless you intend to visit the inner chambers. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, on the other hand, requires women to wear full-length abayas and headscarves to enter, and men to wear long trousers. While not always as strictly enforced, this is also a mistake to avoid in Europe's churches and mosques, too.

Many of the sites will have places to rent or buy the necessary clothing, which means you'll need cash on hand and be prepared to get hot and stuffy with another layer in what could be an extremely hot country. My own partner has made this mistake, needing to don a full-length covering with a headscarf in 100-degree weather — she didn't last long. Plan ahead and wear clothes that can get you in, and invest in a cheap scarf or sarong you can use.