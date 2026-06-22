Wyoming's Scenic Reservoir Under An Hour From Casper Has Beaches, Boating, Camping, And Canyons

When it comes to Wyoming, you can find all kinds of wide, open spaces and incredible natural beauty. While places like Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park get lots of visitors from around the world, you can also find places more off the beaten path, like Alcova Reservoir. The 2,470-acre lake was created with the construction of the Alcova Dam on the North Platte River in the late 1930s, and it's become a hot spot for outdoor recreation with camping, fishing, and boating.

Peak season is definitely summer as people make their way to cool off and play in the water, becoming busy on warm weekends as people from Casper use it as their getaway since it's so close. As one Redditor noted, "Alcova is the party lake." If you're looking for a quieter area, head to Fremont Canyon. This narrow canyon stretches around 3.5 miles with cliffs hundreds of feet tall. The canyon is a no-wake zone, so boats have to go slow enough to not make any waves. That makes it a perfect place for kayaking and paddleboarding.

Paddling through the canyon, following the twists and turns and looking up at the steep cliffs towering above, is humbling with a sense of awe at the impressive natural beauty. If you want to make it a one-way journey, you can book the Canyon Kayak Excursion with Alcova Resort. You get shuttled as far into the canyon as you want via a pontoon boat and then paddle your way out.