The 'Lake Capital Of The South' Is A Tennessee Gem Near Knoxville With Charming Small Town Vibes

Many people know about the craggy mountain peaks of East Tennessee, but you can count on that area for some great water views, too. The Great Smoky Mountains tend to hog all the attention in this part of the state, drawing millions of folks each year. However, you can find a much quieter outdoor escape in the surrounding reservoir-filled foothills, especially down in Lenoir City. Set in the heart of Loudon County, a region known as the "Lakeway to the Smokies," this locale definitely has the best of both worlds.

Lenoir City itself is hailed as the "Lake Capital of the South." The place is almost completely surrounded by water, bordered by several massive lakes and winding rivers. The community is a suburb of Knoxville, situated roughly 30 miles from the Scruffy City's downtown area. It's perfectly positioned near a handful of major highways, including Interstate 75, Interstate 40, U.S. Route 321, U.S. Route 70, and U.S. Route 11, and is only 20 miles away from the McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS).

Lenoir City has a population of about 13,000 people, making it the largest city in the entire county, according to World Population Review. It still has a charming small-town feel about it, though, with a historic downtown full of cute shops and boutiques and, of course, loads of Southern hospitality.