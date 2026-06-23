This Breathtaking State Park Near The Texas-Mexico Border Is A Lake Oasis With Camping, Fishing, And Trails

With diverse bird species, rich heritage, and Tex-Mex delicacies, the South Texas Plains (or "brush country") may surprise travelers. Contrasting with the neighboring landscapes of coastal marshes and imposing canyons, this part of the Lone Star State has a unique terrain that you can explore through the nature preserves that dot this region. One refuge in particular — not too far from the Texas-Mexico border — offers lakeside recreation and camping in the wilds. Hugging the shores of its namesake loch and trading shady trees for uninterrupted horizons is the 525-acre Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.

Located just opposite of Laredo International Airport and on the borders of the city of Laredo, it's quite popular for its year-round hiking and peaceful fishing. A variety of aquatic plants and swaying reeds support a healthy fish population, with catfish and hybrid striped bass taking center stage (per TPWD's website). Largemouth bass (with sizes up to 8 pounds) and crappie are present in the waters as well.

You can take out your own boat or enjoy shoreline fishing — there's a fishing pier near the campgrounds serving as a popular spot to cast a line without getting out on the water. What's more, you don't even need a license to hook your catch of the day on the dock! While anglers set their rods, other guests can head out to water ski, swim, or use the volleyball or basketball court.