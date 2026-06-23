This Breathtaking State Park Near The Texas-Mexico Border Is A Lake Oasis With Camping, Fishing, And Trails
With diverse bird species, rich heritage, and Tex-Mex delicacies, the South Texas Plains (or "brush country") may surprise travelers. Contrasting with the neighboring landscapes of coastal marshes and imposing canyons, this part of the Lone Star State has a unique terrain that you can explore through the nature preserves that dot this region. One refuge in particular — not too far from the Texas-Mexico border — offers lakeside recreation and camping in the wilds. Hugging the shores of its namesake loch and trading shady trees for uninterrupted horizons is the 525-acre Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.
Located just opposite of Laredo International Airport and on the borders of the city of Laredo, it's quite popular for its year-round hiking and peaceful fishing. A variety of aquatic plants and swaying reeds support a healthy fish population, with catfish and hybrid striped bass taking center stage (per TPWD's website). Largemouth bass (with sizes up to 8 pounds) and crappie are present in the waters as well.
You can take out your own boat or enjoy shoreline fishing — there's a fishing pier near the campgrounds serving as a popular spot to cast a line without getting out on the water. What's more, you don't even need a license to hook your catch of the day on the dock! While anglers set their rods, other guests can head out to water ski, swim, or use the volleyball or basketball court.
Hit the trails at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park, Texas
The Lake Casa Blanca International State Park has around 4 miles of trails — open for both biking and hiking — that allows you to admire the landscape and the diverse wildlife found here. Get ready to glimpse ground-dwelling animals like black-tailed jackrabbits, eastern cottontail, bobcats, Mexican ground squirrel, javelinas, and the threatened Texas horned lizard. Though be wary of elusive serpents crawling (after all, you're in the US state with the most snake species) — as even the venomous Western diamond-backed rattlesnake calls this park home. Birders are also in for a treat, with green jays, vermilion flycatchers, woodpeckers, doves, and various species of herons found in and around the reserve.
So, grab your cameras, wear sunscreen, and don a hat as you prep to traverse the trails here. Start with the easy and fun 2-mile Lake Casa Blanca Roadrunner Trail that passes through pockets of cactus and mesquite trees for a particularly scenic adventure. Tracing the shores of the loch, it takes you to the Casa Blanca Dam and gives you plenty of opportunities to admire the water vistas from different vantage points.
Another hike to embark on is the out-and-back Mesquite Bend Trail — a 2.2-mile path weaving through gently rolling hills and serene spots to unwind in the rugged Texan landscape. Wildlife sightings abound on this journey, and so do overlook points that open to expansive views of Lake Casa Blanca.
Wind down for the night at Lake Casa Blanca International State Park, Texas
If there's one thing past visitors consistently recommend, it is to set up camp at the park. "I love this place. I stay here every time I'm in Laredo. Clean, beautiful, affordable, safe, and peaceful," writes one Google reviewer. There are over 60 camp sites available, spread over different loops alongside the lake's shores. All of them have electric hookups, while only 11 have full hookups — electric, sewer, and water. Campers have access to communal amenities such as showers, restrooms, and a nearby boat ramp/swimming area. Each site has a fire ring with a grill, but when you don't want to cook, hop over to try Laredo's culinary offerings that blend Texan, American, and Mexican charm for an eclectic flavor variety.
At the time of writing, accommodation prices start at $18 per night, while day-use entrance fees are $4 or $5 per person, depending on season. Your furry friends are welcome to explore and stay on your trip. Also, there's not an abundance of shade in this area — so come prepared with sun shelters. If you have more time on your itinerary, drive two hours to explore Rio Grande City and its underrated downtown with deep Southern roots.