One Of Texas' Most Underrated Downtowns Can Be Found In This Border City With Deep Southern Roots
There's no shortage of lively downtowns across Texas. San Antonio has some of the best bars, including the highest dining experience in the state, which sits atop one of its iconic landmarks. And Georgetown practically kickstarted the craze, as the trailblazer town to be awarded the first "best main street" title in Texas back in the 1980s. Despite the accolade, it still retains the laid-back, small town charm that makes it the perfect alternative to big city of Austin. Yet, there are a few hidden gems to dig out from the rusty plains, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that this charming Texas border town is one of them.
From its strategic riverside location, the town of Rio Grande City was one of the very first settlements in southern Texas, its economy once propelled by steamboats and commercial industries. Though the steamboats floating on the glistening Rio Grande may be gone, the sights and delights of its downtown have remained. From the historic late 1800s hotel La Borde House with its magnificent facade, to the Lopez-Tijerina Courtyard with its stunning patio and gurgling fountains, there are many bewitching spots dotting this quaint Southern Texas gem.
Rio Grande City's closeness to the border, one of its biggest appeals, is also somewhat of a hindrance when you are trying to get there. Its closest airport is Laredo International, more than 100 miles away, and it takes about four hours to drive south from San Antonio. If you're planning to stay for a couple of days, the best option is to look for accommodation in one of Rio Grande City's inns, motels, and hotels, which includes chains and locally owned establishments.
Rio Grande City's underrated downtown is full of historic gems
Rio Grande City takes its name from the nearby Rio Grande, the fifth-longest river in North America measuring almost 2,000 miles. The river played a key part when Kentucky-born soldier Henry Clay Davis picked this corner of Texas in 1839. Thanks to his smart land investments (including Fort Ringgold), he attracted the custom of both Mexican War veterans and American businessmen to use Rio Grande City's commercial port, which functioned year-round.
But Rio Grande City's marvels are not all in the past. Earlier this year, WorldAtlas named it among the top-eight small towns in Texas to retire, thanks to its lower-than-average cost of homes, but also thanks to its family-friendly entertainment and city landmarks. Born out of the Ringgold Fort in 1848, the town center has expanded significantly since, while preserving its Southern charm reflected in the historic architecture still visible to this day.
The town's unique architectural characteristic, including Mexican-inspire flat roofs, and arch openings often made of brick, came to be reflected on the buildings erected during its industry heyday. The historic La Borde House sports a beautifully decorated patio, and has more than its share of stories to tell (some of them linked to ghosts and the paranormal). Another notable example is the Silverio de la Peña Building, its sturdy body enriched by arches, cornices, and an elegant wrap-around balcony in the regional style. Though it arrived on the scene about a hundred years later, you can still see those influences in the imposing 1939 Starr County Courthouse.
Immerse yourself in exciting events year-round in Rio Grande City
The downtown area is in constant flux thanks to rejuvenation efforts led by the Main Street Program, coordinated at a national level under the National Main Street Center banner. The program entails building new relationships with emerging and existing local businesses, maintaining historical landmarks, as well as organizing and promoting events centered on the downtown area. For example, Mexican-American heritage is celebrated every September 16, when the Grito en el Kiosko takes over downtown with typical Mexican Independence Day celebrations. But the town doesn't need special national events as excuses to celebrate; held every third Saturday of the month, Market Days are an occasion to sample homemade food and shop for artisanal and hand-crafted objects.
Why travel all the way to Lourdes, France, when you can visit the beautiful Virgin Mary grotto replica in Rio Grande City? Every year in October, Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto organizes the Grotto Festival, a big family-friendly event focused around the rocky formation, with a cook-off, music, and games.
With its blend of authentic heritage sights dotting its quaint downtown, and contemporary events enlivening the place, Rio Grande City is a perfect weekend getaway. If you are exploring further in Texas and the borderlands, make sure you make a stop in San Elizario, Texas' safest city for 2025 and an artist colony on the Mexican border.