One Of Texas' Most Underrated Downtowns Can Be Found In This Border City With Deep Southern Roots

There's no shortage of lively downtowns across Texas. San Antonio has some of the best bars, including the highest dining experience in the state, which sits atop one of its iconic landmarks. And Georgetown practically kickstarted the craze, as the trailblazer town to be awarded the first "best main street" title in Texas back in the 1980s. Despite the accolade, it still retains the laid-back, small town charm that makes it the perfect alternative to big city of Austin. Yet, there are a few hidden gems to dig out from the rusty plains, and it shouldn't come as a surprise that this charming Texas border town is one of them.

From its strategic riverside location, the town of Rio Grande City was one of the very first settlements in southern Texas, its economy once propelled by steamboats and commercial industries. Though the steamboats floating on the glistening Rio Grande may be gone, the sights and delights of its downtown have remained. From the historic late 1800s hotel La Borde House with its magnificent facade, to the Lopez-Tijerina Courtyard with its stunning patio and gurgling fountains, there are many bewitching spots dotting this quaint Southern Texas gem.

Rio Grande City's closeness to the border, one of its biggest appeals, is also somewhat of a hindrance when you are trying to get there. Its closest airport is Laredo International, more than 100 miles away, and it takes about four hours to drive south from San Antonio. If you're planning to stay for a couple of days, the best option is to look for accommodation in one of Rio Grande City's inns, motels, and hotels, which includes chains and locally owned establishments.