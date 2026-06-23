This Wildly Underrated City On Lake Michigan Offers Scenic Parks And Sandy Shores

Compared to the other Great Lakes, Lake Michigan is arguably one of the most popular destinations in the region, thanks largely to the fact that so many big cities — including Chicago, Milwaukee, and Green Bay — sit along its shores. The lake is also home to many smaller towns that should be on your radar, like the charming city of Norton Shores.

Located on the eastern side of the lake, Norton Shores is unique because, in addition to bordering Lake Michigan, it has multiple lakes within its own borders. The city also has several parks that offer fabulous scenery and soft, sandy beaches. So if you're looking to get away to explore nature, enjoy the water, and avoid crowds, a trip to Norton Shores may be just the ticket. It's even home to the Muskegon County Airport, making it even more convenient to reach.

If you're interested in exploring the quieter side of Lake Michigan, let's discover what makes Norton Shores such an inviting option.