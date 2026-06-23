This Wildly Underrated City On Lake Michigan Offers Scenic Parks And Sandy Shores
Compared to the other Great Lakes, Lake Michigan is arguably one of the most popular destinations in the region, thanks largely to the fact that so many big cities — including Chicago, Milwaukee, and Green Bay — sit along its shores. The lake is also home to many smaller towns that should be on your radar, like the charming city of Norton Shores.
Located on the eastern side of the lake, Norton Shores is unique because, in addition to bordering Lake Michigan, it has multiple lakes within its own borders. The city also has several parks that offer fabulous scenery and soft, sandy beaches. So if you're looking to get away to explore nature, enjoy the water, and avoid crowds, a trip to Norton Shores may be just the ticket. It's even home to the Muskegon County Airport, making it even more convenient to reach.
If you're interested in exploring the quieter side of Lake Michigan, let's discover what makes Norton Shores such an inviting option.
Exploring the parks and sandy beaches of Norton Shores
More than anything else, Norton Shores is a great place to visit because of its natural beauty. The city is home to multiple fantastic parks and lakes, not just the massive Lake Michigan. First, there's Dune Harbor Park on the northeastern border, which encompasses over 370 acres and features 1,600 feet of sandy beach on Lake Michigan. Trails wind around the park's two inland lakes, which are perfect for paddling and fishing. Visitors must purchase a $7 day pass or a $25 seasonal pass to access this park.
On the southern edge of Norton Shores is P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, a magical state park full of golden beaches and scenic trails. P.J. Hoffmaster has three miles of shoreline, so there's plenty of room to spread out and find your own slice of sandy paradise during your stay. Depending on the length of their visit, vehicle type, and whether they are Michigan residents, visitors will need to pay $7 to $42 for a park pass. On the eastern side of the park is Little Black Lake, which is also home to the aptly named Black Lake Park, a 58-acre green space with hiking trails and lake access.
The largest lake in Norton Shores is Mona Lake, which features four unique parks. The first is Mona Lake Park on the northern shore, which has sports courts and a fishing pier. Then, there's Hidden Cove Park on the eastern edge, a small, 20-acre park that houses the city's Vietnam War Memorial. Next, there's Ross Park, situated on the southern shore, which also has sports courts and hosts the annual Arts and Drafts Festival in August. Finally, Lake Harbor Park borders Mona Lake, Lake Michigan, and the Mona Lake Channel, so you can take your pick of which shoreline to enjoy or experience them all in a single visit.
Planning a lakeside vacation to Norton Shores, Michigan
As we mentioned, Norton Shores is home to the Muskegon County Airport, since it's next door to the other charming waterfront Michigan city with sugar sand beaches, Muskegon. However, if you're unable to get a flight to this airport, the next closest option is Grand Rapids and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport, a small, highly rated airport. From there, it's less than an hour west to reach Norton Shores.
Because there is an airport in town, there is a cluster of hotel options for your stay, including notable chains like Hampton Inn, Baymont by Wyndham, and Fairfield by Marriott. There are also quite a few vacation rentals in the area, including many close to or overlooking Lake Michigan, if you're trying to get the best view possible. Or, if you're trying to incorporate more nature into your trip, you can camp at P.J. Hoffmaster State Park. The main campground has nearly 300 sites, most of which have electrical hookups for those visiting in an RV. There are also restrooms, potable water hookups, and dump stations on-site for added convenience.
Although the parks and sandy beaches are the primary attractions at Norton Shores, the city also has some tasty restaurants. First, there is Old Homestead Tavern, a local watering hole with standard pub fare like burgers, fried apps, and sandwiches. Since you're in the Midwest, you can indulge in loaded hot dogs at G&L Chili Dogs, which also offers hoagies and burgers. Finally, for a retro fast food experience, check out Curbie's Drive-In, a '50s-style burger and hot dog joint with curbside service and phones indoors to call in your order.