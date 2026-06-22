Canada's Calm Coastal Getaway Has Stunning Scenery And Beaches Just Beyond Halifax

One of Canada's three Maritime provinces, Nova Scotia's "ocean playground" nickname reflects the diversity of coastal escapes it offers. Within its over 8,000 miles of coastline, visitors can find historic trails and lighthouses, go beach-combing through soft sands, or simply bask in sunset views from one of its many harbors. For several of these places, unspoiled views come at the cost of convenience, as public transport is scarce on the island, and many remote places take several hours to drive to. However, it is still possible to discover some of the best tranquil getaways close to the main city hubs, as is the case with the charming coastal alcove of Cow Bay.

Only half an hour's drive from Halifax Stanfield International Airport, Cow Bay is a small community with beaches and leisurely coastal trails. From its position directly on Cole Harbour, Cow Bay is an ideal destination for travelers who are looking for easily accessible beaches — whether they desire great swimming spots with sand and cobbles or rocky, wind-swept stretches perfect for surfing and beach-combing. Its more rugged stretches of coast are also good for relaxing in nature, listening to the sound of the waves crashing, and observing wildlife.

Its location also gives Cow Bay first-row seats to scenic sunsets, with coastal views of both the wild Atlantic Ocean on one side and the more secluded coves and wetlands of Cole Harbour on the opposite. This small community is also well-connected to other cultural and natural highlights of the region, making it easy to continue your journey if you are planning to keep exploring the Eastern Shores of Nova Scotia.