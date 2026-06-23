Just Outside Sacramento Is California's Underrated City With A Charming Downtown, Boutique Shops, And Tasty Eats
Should you ever find your way to the California state capital of Sacramento, make time to visit the underrated community of Woodland and its historic downtown, quaint shops, and most importantly, good food, which is serious business here. With its moderate climate and fertile soil, Woodland is an agricultural powerhouse, home to businesses that rage from farms to ag tech companies.
Investing in its food and history are the twin tenets to this city's longevity and evolution. Located about 20 miles from Sacramento in Yolo County and once inhabited by the Yolotoi native peoples, Woodland began attracting former gold rush hopefuls looking to strike it rich with farming. Its booming development attracted the railroad in 1869. Incorporated two years later, Woodland grew to be the country's richest town per capita.
Woodland's proximity to the state's political seat and the prestigious University of California, Davis is an asset to this thriving community, dedicated to its roots yet modernizing for the 21st century. With warm summers and crisp winters, you can't go wrong visiting any time of the year. Travel options include flying into Sacramento International Airport, America's least stressful airport, or San Francisco International Airport, which is less than 100 miles away.
Explore Woodland's stunning structures
A notable badge of pride in this community is an entire downtown listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Learn more by purchasing a booklet for $15 at the Chamber of Commerce for your own exploration or by attending the Stroll Through History, an annual fall showcase of tours and educational events. There are plenty of architectural styles for viewing among the hundreds of buildings, such as the Mission Revival structure of the public library and the city hall's Spanish Revival construction, to engage design fans.
Shoppers will get their retail fix along Main Street in Woodland amid the thoughtfully curated boutiques. Step into the brick-walled Haven a Boutique for women's contemporary fashions, accessories, and jewelry along with gifts, such as candles and body lotions, from local and female-owned businesses. Walk down memory lane while browsing through Main Street Antiques' finds, like tree ornaments, music boxes, teacups and saucers, figurines, and pictures. One Google customer praised the store's visual appeal and its selection of "lots of unusual stuff at a fair price."
A newer addition is Dream of Jaguars. Reviewers tout its whimsical handmade art, jewelry, and decor, such as oven mitts, placemats, tablecloths, pillows, and sculptures. "This place has a vibe! The second you walk in you're greeted with greenery and things you cannot find anywhere else," says one Yelper. Nourish your spirit with sound baths or tarot readings at Soul Garden Holistic Healing, or soak in the store's restorative energy and shop for crystals, books, essential oils, and bracelets.
Eat and drink amid Woodland's historic settings
Sustainable food is important to Woodland, as is variety — no surprise since nearby Sacramento is the farm-to-fork capital. The area's top-ranked eatery is Kitchen428 Restaurant and Mojo's Lounge, per Tripadvisor. Located in a historic two-story building resembling something out of New Orleans, the eatery churns out salmon crab cakes, pork sliders, and tomato bisque soup for its returning customers, along with nightcap cocktails. The owner has made a name for herself by re-opening and renaming the once shuttered restaurant and recently buying the building, per Comstock's Magazine.
If you're in the mood for curry, Thai Pepper serves an extensive menu of Asian staples such as panang or mango curry, pad thai, and chicken satay. A Tripadvisor diner declares that it's the "best Thai food this side of San Francisco," praising it for its affordability. For more casual fare, pick up deli sandwiches served on freshly baked bread at Sourdough & Co. Or, tuck into chips and salsa at Sol Mexican Cuisine, a strip-mall cantina serving familiar dishes like carnitas and fish tacos along with huevos rancheros for patio brunches.
Beer lovers also have spacious hangouts like Father Paddy's Pub, operating out of a former bank, famous for its whiskey vault. Award-winning Blue Note Brewery serves 15 beers, wines, and ciders on tap, including IPAs, stout, and lagers. You can come for the pizzas, salads, and shareables like pretzels or the live weekend entertainment, trivia, and game nights. If you're ready to explore even more, tasty eats await at another vibrant Sacramento suburb, Rancho Cordova.