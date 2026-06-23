Just Outside Sacramento Is California's Underrated City With A Charming Downtown, Boutique Shops, And Tasty Eats

Should you ever find your way to the California state capital of Sacramento, make time to visit the underrated community of Woodland and its historic downtown, quaint shops, and most importantly, good food, which is serious business here. With its moderate climate and fertile soil, Woodland is an agricultural powerhouse, home to businesses that rage from farms to ag tech companies.

Investing in its food and history are the twin tenets to this city's longevity and evolution. Located about 20 miles from Sacramento in Yolo County and once inhabited by the Yolotoi native peoples, Woodland began attracting former gold rush hopefuls looking to strike it rich with farming. Its booming development attracted the railroad in 1869. Incorporated two years later, Woodland grew to be the country's richest town per capita.

Woodland's proximity to the state's political seat and the prestigious University of California, Davis is an asset to this thriving community, dedicated to its roots yet modernizing for the 21st century. With warm summers and crisp winters, you can't go wrong visiting any time of the year. Travel options include flying into Sacramento International Airport, America's least stressful airport, or San Francisco International Airport, which is less than 100 miles away.