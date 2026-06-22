Forget Florida, This East Coast Escape Is A Charming Retirement Town With Lake Fun, Parks, And Trails
For many, the dream of retirement includes the state of Florida, where waves, sun, and palm trees await — along with zero income tax. In 2025, Florida attracted more retirees than anywhere in the nation, according to AARP, and nearly 22% of residents are over the age of 65. Considering those crowded numbers, some people have decided to search elsewhere for the paradise of their golden years, looking north instead of south. One such place is Orange, Massachusetts, located an hour away from Springfield and around two hours from Boston.
With a population of only 7,558 people, this East Coast escape is also known for its vibrant locale and fun activities, such as live music in Butterfield Park every Friday during the summer. Travelers and residents alike can partake in the many festivals this area is known for, like the North Quabbin Garlic and Arts Festival that's held every September or the Starry, Starry Night New Year's Eve Celebration. Orange's rich history also provides great things to do: Retirees looking to unwind can stay at the Wheeler Mansion, a mansion that was built in 1903 and is now a bed and breakfast, or they can visit the Orange Historical Society.
In fact, Orange is a treat for retirees who are interested in historical architecture, especially in the downtown area. It's full of historic institutions like the Wheeler Memorial Library and former Gilded Age factories, including the first American factory that was purpose-built for automobile production, the Grout Brothers Automobile Company. Many of the houses here were built during that same late-19th-century era, giving the area a unique architectural feel with homes in the Cape Cod and Queen Anne styles.
Lake and riverside fun await at Orange, Massachusetts
Although Florida has long been considered one of the best states to retire to in the U.S., towns like Orange are making Massachusetts more appealing. That makes sense, considering its similarly coastal locale. Some of the best activities in Orange that catch the eye of retirees can be found right on the shores of its lakes and rivers. These spots are not only less crowded than Florida, but also much less humid.
Going right through the heart of the town, Millers River is a central hub for local fun. Every April, the community hosts the River Rat Race, a canoe extravaganza that takes teams from Athol to Orange. For those who want to enjoy the river at a gentler pace, the centrally-located River Front Park has a boat launch onto Millers River, along with rentals for canoes, kayaks, paddleboards, and paddleboats.
Another popular area for locals and tourists alike is Lake Mattawa, and it's easy to see why. This 118-acre lake just southwest of Orange is full of fishing, swimming, and boating opportunities. The public Mattawa Beach is a good access point to the water, where waterfowl like ducks and herons roam free. Meanwhile, to fishers' delight, the lake is stocked with salmon and trout. It's also absolutely gorgeous in the fall, when the trees and leaves take on autumnal colors, making it one of those sites in Massachusetts that has some of the best New England vibes.
Explore Orange's mountains and bountiful forests
With charming towns and healthy living, retirees are forgetting Florida for Massachusetts, especially places like Orange that have a plethora of nature-based activities. The area is full of parks and trails to explore, from the heights of Tully Mountain to the shady and tranquil Orange State Forest. With an elevation of 1,163 feet, hiking Mount Tully is the best way to see great, full views of the area. The main loop trail here is considered to be easy to moderate, and is only 1.6 miles in length.
For those who are feeling really adventurous, there's the Tully Trail, an intense loop route that begins at the mountain. With 22 miles in length, hikers who undertake this trek will really get a feel for the natural world of Massachusetts' North Quabbin Region. Alternatively, just outside Orange and north of Lake Mattawa is Kiwanis Bicentennial Park. There, visitors will get to hike a much easier loop trail, enjoy the pavilion and picnic areas, and will even get to play disc golf.
This area of the state abounds in forests; the town is practically surrounded by them. There are numerous state forests (Warwick, Wendell, New Salem, and, of course, Orange), as well as some that are privately managed by local land trusts, like the Gifford Family Memorial Forest. Each of these has hiking, hunting, and fishing opportunities.
Getting to Orange, Massachusetts, is very easy thanks to the Orange Municipal Airport, which is located just one mile away from the center of the town. Cheap buses and trains travel to Orange from Boston and other cities, and it's easily accessible via Massachusetts Route 2 (MA-2), the state highway that runs from the New York border down to the Boston Public Garden. The beautiful Clamber Hill Inn & Restaurant is a highly-rated place to stay and is about 12 miles away from the airport, though there are closer and more affordable options, such as the Travel Inn. That way, you can visit Orange before making any big retirement plans.