Forget Florida, This East Coast Escape Is A Charming Retirement Town With Lake Fun, Parks, And Trails

For many, the dream of retirement includes the state of Florida, where waves, sun, and palm trees await — along with zero income tax. In 2025, Florida attracted more retirees than anywhere in the nation, according to AARP, and nearly 22% of residents are over the age of 65. Considering those crowded numbers, some people have decided to search elsewhere for the paradise of their golden years, looking north instead of south. One such place is Orange, Massachusetts, located an hour away from Springfield and around two hours from Boston.

With a population of only 7,558 people, this East Coast escape is also known for its vibrant locale and fun activities, such as live music in Butterfield Park every Friday during the summer. Travelers and residents alike can partake in the many festivals this area is known for, like the North Quabbin Garlic and Arts Festival that's held every September or the Starry, Starry Night New Year's Eve Celebration. Orange's rich history also provides great things to do: Retirees looking to unwind can stay at the Wheeler Mansion, a mansion that was built in 1903 and is now a bed and breakfast, or they can visit the Orange Historical Society.

In fact, Orange is a treat for retirees who are interested in historical architecture, especially in the downtown area. It's full of historic institutions like the Wheeler Memorial Library and former Gilded Age factories, including the first American factory that was purpose-built for automobile production, the Grout Brothers Automobile Company. Many of the houses here were built during that same late-19th-century era, giving the area a unique architectural feel with homes in the Cape Cod and Queen Anne styles.