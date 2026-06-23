Between Downtown LA And Thousand Oaks Is California's Historic State Park For Scenic Trails And Picnicking

The Santa Monica Mountains sweep along the coast of Southern California for almost 50 miles. Home to beautiful coastal canyons, hundreds of miles of backcountry trails, and a slew of historical sites and parks, the rugged range is one of Los Angeles' most accessible wild spaces. Will Rogers State Historic Park is right on the edge of it all, nestled in the rolling foothills of the mountains in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Standing between downtown Los Angeles and the Ventura County city of Thousand Oaks, the recreation area is pretty easy to get to. It's situated right off Sunset Boulevard, conveniently located near several major roadways, including the Pacific Coast Highway and Interstate 405. As you probably gathered from the name, Will Rogers State Historic Park is steeped in history. The 186-acre stretch of wilds was once ranchland owned by Old Hollywood film star and cowboy humorist Will Rogers, who died in a plane crash in 1935. Nearly a decade later, in 1944, his wife donated the grounds to the state so the public could roam the lands in his memory.

Although the park still has much to enjoy, it does look a bit different these days. The Palisades Fire — one of the most destructive wildfires in California history — devastated the recreation area in early 2025. The blaze erupted in January of that year, burning more than 20,000 acres across the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the Topanga Canyon before being fully contained later that month. Forced to shutter for almost a year, the park reopened on a limited basis in November 2025. Today, you can once again take in Will Rogers State Historic Park's natural beauty, from hiking along the scenic trails to plopping down for a picnic.