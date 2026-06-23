Between Downtown LA And Thousand Oaks Is California's Historic State Park For Scenic Trails And Picnicking
The Santa Monica Mountains sweep along the coast of Southern California for almost 50 miles. Home to beautiful coastal canyons, hundreds of miles of backcountry trails, and a slew of historical sites and parks, the rugged range is one of Los Angeles' most accessible wild spaces. Will Rogers State Historic Park is right on the edge of it all, nestled in the rolling foothills of the mountains in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Standing between downtown Los Angeles and the Ventura County city of Thousand Oaks, the recreation area is pretty easy to get to. It's situated right off Sunset Boulevard, conveniently located near several major roadways, including the Pacific Coast Highway and Interstate 405. As you probably gathered from the name, Will Rogers State Historic Park is steeped in history. The 186-acre stretch of wilds was once ranchland owned by Old Hollywood film star and cowboy humorist Will Rogers, who died in a plane crash in 1935. Nearly a decade later, in 1944, his wife donated the grounds to the state so the public could roam the lands in his memory.
Although the park still has much to enjoy, it does look a bit different these days. The Palisades Fire — one of the most destructive wildfires in California history — devastated the recreation area in early 2025. The blaze erupted in January of that year, burning more than 20,000 acres across the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the Topanga Canyon before being fully contained later that month. Forced to shutter for almost a year, the park reopened on a limited basis in November 2025. Today, you can once again take in Will Rogers State Historic Park's natural beauty, from hiking along the scenic trails to plopping down for a picnic.
Timeless treasures of Will Rogers State Historic Park
Will Rogers State Historic Park was beloved for its authentic Western appeal, from the rustic ranch house that Will Rogers once called home to the 1920s-era barn and stables that sheltered his roping and polo horses decades ago. Sadly, these were among the many historic structures that were lost in the Palisades Fire. Fortunately, the horses stabled on the property at the time of the blaze were safely evacuated, along with many historic relics, from Rogers' old typewriter and other family keepsakes to priceless pieces of art.
You can still find remnants of the ranch's past scattered around the recreation area today. Some of the historic structures did survive the flames, including the foreman's house, the gatehouse, and the polo field. You can see polo players and their horses racing across the greens during weekend matches, held from May through mid-October, excluding holidays. The equine riding company Jigsaw Farms also plans to resume its operations in the park in 2026, so check their website for updates ahead of your visit if you're up for some horseback riding lessons or guided trail rides.
Despite the devastating fire, Will Rogers State Historic Park still rivals any of the prettiest destinations in Los Angeles for a scenic picnic. As one visitor shared in a Google review, it's "a great spot for a picnic." The park does have a dedicated picnic area adjacent to the polo field, which is open for parkgoers to enjoy. Bring a packed lunch and settle into one of the tables on the picturesque grounds or stretch out on a blanket on the lawn. Barbecue grills are also on hand if you want to cook up something fresh, and afterwards, you can stretch your legs with a little stroll around the estate.
Roam the grounds of Will Rogers State Historic Park
More than a dozen trails once weaved across the untamed wilderness of Will Rogers State Historic Park. Unfortunately, some of them are still off limits due to damage caused by the Palisades Fire, including a segment of the seemingly never-ending Backbone Trail. The dusty path stretches across the Santa Monica Mountains for almost 70 miles from Will Rogers to Point Mugu, a diverse state park with camping, beaches, and canyons.
Despite all the closures, you can still get some steps in around Will Rogers State Historic Park. The Inspiration Loop Trail is partially open to ramblers. The moderately challenging route spans just over 4 miles with about 800 feet of elevation gain, though as one hiker shared on AllTrails, only about 3 miles are currently available to trek (at the time of writing). They add that they "highly recommend" the short loop, saying it's "really enjoyable" and is one of their "favorite trails in the LA area." The path winds up through the lush rolling hillside and tree-studded terrain to a viewpoint at the top, where you can see all the way out to the ocean on a clear, cloudless day.
The Inspiration Point Accessible Multi-Use Trail segment also runs behind the park's facilities, covering a little less than a mile out and back. Keep an eye out for wildlife as you go along, including bobcats, snakes, and a bevy of birds, including California thrashers, wrentits, and nanday parakeets. Explore more of the Southern California wilderness with a trip to Peter Strauss Ranch, a former amusement park turned woodland oasis located about 25 miles northwest of Will Rogers State Historic Park.