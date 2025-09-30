This Diverse SoCal State Park Near Malibu Blends Camping, Trails, Beaches, Mountains, Canyons, And Fishing

There are certain things that Hollywood gets wrong about Los Angeles — it's not always as magical as the movies make it out to be. Sometimes, you're stuck in traffic on the 405, the beach ends up being an hour's drive, and you really start to feel the lack of rain. Whenever you wish to escape these imperfections without leaving the state, Point Mugu State Park is never too far away. This is the ideal place for a digital detox in the heart of nature. You'll be camping under the starry sky, hiking the trails in the morning, going for a quick dip in the Pacific, and taking in the expansive vistas of the mountains and canyons.

Originally home to the Native American Chumash, the area that's now Point Mugu State Park was where the Muwu village once stood. In fact, it's named after the Chumash word "Muwu," which translates to "beach." The arrival of European settlement and the mission system greatly affected the number of indigenous people living here. Then, when the Pacific Coast Highway was first being constructed, the Point Mugu rock constituted a problem — engineers searched for solutions for years, and after several fatalities, workers blasted a road right through the rock formation. After the highway's completion, Point Mugu is now a direct part of the Pacific Coast Highway's path.

Whenever you're exploring California's striking coast on a beach and city-filled road trip along Highway 1, make sure that Point Mugu State Park is one of your stops. However, it's better to stay for a couple of nights to fully experience the park's beauty. It's a 30-minute drive from cities like Malibu and Thousand Oaks. Oxnard is even closer — just 15 minutes away. Santa Clarita is around an hour's drive from Point Mugu, as are Glendale and Pasadena.