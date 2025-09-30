This Diverse SoCal State Park Near Malibu Blends Camping, Trails, Beaches, Mountains, Canyons, And Fishing
There are certain things that Hollywood gets wrong about Los Angeles — it's not always as magical as the movies make it out to be. Sometimes, you're stuck in traffic on the 405, the beach ends up being an hour's drive, and you really start to feel the lack of rain. Whenever you wish to escape these imperfections without leaving the state, Point Mugu State Park is never too far away. This is the ideal place for a digital detox in the heart of nature. You'll be camping under the starry sky, hiking the trails in the morning, going for a quick dip in the Pacific, and taking in the expansive vistas of the mountains and canyons.
Originally home to the Native American Chumash, the area that's now Point Mugu State Park was where the Muwu village once stood. In fact, it's named after the Chumash word "Muwu," which translates to "beach." The arrival of European settlement and the mission system greatly affected the number of indigenous people living here. Then, when the Pacific Coast Highway was first being constructed, the Point Mugu rock constituted a problem — engineers searched for solutions for years, and after several fatalities, workers blasted a road right through the rock formation. After the highway's completion, Point Mugu is now a direct part of the Pacific Coast Highway's path.
Whenever you're exploring California's striking coast on a beach and city-filled road trip along Highway 1, make sure that Point Mugu State Park is one of your stops. However, it's better to stay for a couple of nights to fully experience the park's beauty. It's a 30-minute drive from cities like Malibu and Thousand Oaks. Oxnard is even closer — just 15 minutes away. Santa Clarita is around an hour's drive from Point Mugu, as are Glendale and Pasadena.
Where to camp in Point Mugu State Park
You have a number of campgrounds to choose from in Point Mugu State Park. Wish to be surrounded by sycamore and oak trees? Make Sycamore Canyon Campground the base for your Point Mugu explorations. Boasting 58 tent, trailer, and RV sites, this campground is equipped with flush toilets, token-operated showers, and drinking water. Take note, though: RVs can be a maximum of 31 feet, and there are no hookups or dump stations — two vehicles (one running, one towed) are permitted per site. Each spot comes with a picnic table, fire pit, and barbecue grill, and occupancy is limited to eight people. Firewood must be purchased on-site to avoid spreading non-native species. The campground is within walking distance of the beach, so you can always go for a swim before heading back to your site.
You can go beach camping at Point Mugu as well, albeit with minimal to no facilities. Thornhill Broome Campground features 62 primitive campsites by the PCH — you won't even break a sweat going to the beach. You'll wake up to ocean views, which also means you'll have to pack layers and stake down your tent since it can get quite windy. Amenities include picnic tables, toilets, fire rings, and water spigots, but no access to showers. Your four-legged friend can join your getaway — Thornhill Broome is a pet-friendly campground (although they're not allowed on the trails).
Those camping with a large group can reserve a site at La Jolla Group Campsite. However, this is a tent-only spot. Sleeping between nine and 50 guests, this campground provides fire rings, barbecue grills, picnic tables, and restrooms. Showers, unfortunately, are not available. Backcountry camping enthusiasts, on the other hand, can hike for 2.5 miles to reach the dispersed sites in La Jolla Valley.
Bask in the beaches, canyons, and majestic mountains
Covering 14,000 acres of canyons, mountains, and oceanfront, Point Mugu State Park offers a kaleidoscope of landscapes for all to enjoy. With over 70 miles of trails to traverse, hiking is a must. The Ray Miller Backbone Trail is a great introduction to the state park. In 5.4 miles, you'll hike past hills, forests, and wildflowers before reaching the top — gorgeous panoramas of the Pacific dominate the horizon. For an easy one, follow the 2.7-mile Point Mugu Scenic and Overlook Trails Loop. While it's steep in some sections, the rewarding sights are worth the effort.
The Mugu Peak Trail, though, is not for the faint of heart. Despite being only 2.8 miles long, this difficult, uphill hike takes over two hours to complete. As you make your way through the canyon and toward the summit, the breathtaking scenery reveals the ocean and the islands on a clear day. The Ray Miller Backbone Trail to Overlook Trail makes for a fun activity, too. Later, head to Mugu Beach to swim, body surf, and sunbathe on the sand. Visit during late winter and spring, and you might see migrating whales in the distance. Dolphins are also a common sight. Some daredevils try rock climbing and cliff diving into the ocean.
You can't miss Sycamore Cove Beach, either — this sandy stretch is a wonderful place to splash around in the gentle waves and watch the sunset. Anglers can engage in both inshore and offshore fishing. Catches include calico bass, perch, sharks, and rockfish. If you're setting your rod in Mugu Lagoon, expect to catch barred surfperch, Pacific shovelnose guitarfish, and leopard sharks. Another hidden gem that's a hiking and camping paradise is the historic Malibu Creek State Park, only 35 minutes from Point Mugu.