Between Grand Rapids And Saginaw Is Michigan's Historic City With Festivals, Fun Shops, And Endless Outdoor Fun

While Michigan boasts over 3,200 miles of coastline on the Great Lakes, the state's heartland also brims with many unique places. Nearly 35 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, Michigan's second-largest city, lies the historic locale of Greenville. With a prime location on the shores of the 70-mile-long Flat River, Greenville was first settled in the mid-1800s by its namesake, John Green, who built a riverside sawmill here. As the settlement later grew into a lumber and agricultural hub, immigrants from Denmark became a large part of the workforce. Later, the town was known for its manufacturing production and was once called "the Refrigerator Capital of the World." Today, Greenville boasts a well-preserved historic district, which earned it a place on the National Register of Historic Places. Greenville's main thoroughfare, Lafayette Street, is lined with many 19th-century and early 20th-century buildings and brims with fun shops, restaurants, and a historic inn.

For over 60 years, Greenville has honored its longstanding Danish roots by hosting the annual Danish Festival every August. This weekend celebration is a highly anticipated event with parades, artisan fairs, food vendors, and concerts. Greenville's setting on the shores of the Flat River also invites plenty of outdoor adventure. Visitors can paddle down the Flat River, hike or bike along riverside trails, or swim at the city's Baldwin Lake Beach.

Greenville is about a 40-minute drive from Grand Rapids and a 1.5-hour drive from Saginaw. If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport, one of the cleanest airports in America. The best time to visit Greenville for festivals and outdoor activities is between June and September, when pleasant temperatures make it ideal for exploring.