Between Grand Rapids And Saginaw Is Michigan's Historic City With Festivals, Fun Shops, And Endless Outdoor Fun
While Michigan boasts over 3,200 miles of coastline on the Great Lakes, the state's heartland also brims with many unique places. Nearly 35 miles northeast of Grand Rapids, Michigan's second-largest city, lies the historic locale of Greenville. With a prime location on the shores of the 70-mile-long Flat River, Greenville was first settled in the mid-1800s by its namesake, John Green, who built a riverside sawmill here. As the settlement later grew into a lumber and agricultural hub, immigrants from Denmark became a large part of the workforce. Later, the town was known for its manufacturing production and was once called "the Refrigerator Capital of the World." Today, Greenville boasts a well-preserved historic district, which earned it a place on the National Register of Historic Places. Greenville's main thoroughfare, Lafayette Street, is lined with many 19th-century and early 20th-century buildings and brims with fun shops, restaurants, and a historic inn.
For over 60 years, Greenville has honored its longstanding Danish roots by hosting the annual Danish Festival every August. This weekend celebration is a highly anticipated event with parades, artisan fairs, food vendors, and concerts. Greenville's setting on the shores of the Flat River also invites plenty of outdoor adventure. Visitors can paddle down the Flat River, hike or bike along riverside trails, or swim at the city's Baldwin Lake Beach.
Greenville is about a 40-minute drive from Grand Rapids and a 1.5-hour drive from Saginaw. If you're flying in, the nearest major airport is Grand Rapids' Gerald R. Ford International Airport, one of the cleanest airports in America. The best time to visit Greenville for festivals and outdoor activities is between June and September, when pleasant temperatures make it ideal for exploring.
Explore Greenville's historic downtown
South Lafayette Street, which runs south of the Flat River, is the heart of the Greenville Downtown Historic District. If you want to learn more about Greenville's rich history, stop into the Flat River Historical Museum, which displays original artifacts and informational exhibits. Afterwards, head back down Lafayette Street, where you can browse the city's bevy of fun shops and restaurants. Bibliophiles should stop into Park End Books, a locally-owned bookshop that stocks a wide range of titles. Across the street, antique fans can explore the unique treasures at Colonial Treasures, a 3,000-square-foot emporium of restored furniture and home decor. A block down is Excelsior Games and Comics, a trove of trading cards and comic books. Along the way, stop into Haan's Bakery and Coffee Shoppe, known for its homemade donuts.
Visitors should also enjoy a meal at The Winter Inn, one of Greenville's oldest hotels that first opened in 1902. At this historic landmark's restaurant, you can feast on tasty meals, such as their famous wild-caught walleye, prime rib, baby back ribs, or burgers. If you're staying in Greenville for longer, you can check into one of the inn's 14 rooms. Also don't miss a breakfast or lunch at Margo's Family Restaurant, which has been a Greenville institution for over 40 years. Here you can enjoy generously-sized plates of pancakes, omelettes, sandwiches, and other comfort-food favorites. To explore another charming area, venture about 20 miles away to Rockford, one of Michigan's best places to live with a nostalgic downtown.
Enjoy festivals and the great outdoors in Greenville
Greenville's Danish Festival, which is held every August, is a convivial weekend that honors the city's Danish history. Greenville's first Danish Festival was in 1965, and now the exciting multi-day event welcomes nearly 60,000 people annually. The beloved summertime festival has three main days of events, which are filled with Danish-themed parades, a band concert, an artisan fair, kid-friendly events, and plenty of Danish food. One day of the fair is even capped off with a lighted drone show at nightfall. While the Danish Festival is Greenville's award-winning event, the city also hosts other festivals, such as Party on Lafayette, a car show in July, and the Greenville Renaissance Faire in September.
Beyond festivities, Greenville's scenic setting on the Flat River offers endless outdoor fun. The Fred Meijer River Flat River Trail is a nearly 8-mile loop around the city that partly runs along the Flat River. This paved path is a pleasant place for a walk, run, or bike ride. There are two trailheads near the city's Baldwin Lake, which boasts a sandy beach. Here, visitors can swim (though there is no lifeguard supervision), fish, or boat on the tranquil, tree-lined waters. "It's peaceful, and even though the beach is small, it's never been overcrowded during the summer," wrote one previous visitor. For more waterfront fun, head to Jackson's Landing Park, which has a kayak launch for paddling down the Flat River. And to extend your outdoor adventures, drive northwest to White Pine Trail State Park, Michigan's second-largest "rail-trail" state park connecting charming towns and nature.