California's Once-Thriving Ranch Is Now A Scenic State Park Less Than 2 Hours Outside San Francisco

People often talk about California's coasts, mountains, and cities. From the Pacific cliffs of Big Sur to the rugged peaks of the Sierra Nevada to the glamorous red-carpet glitz of Los Angeles, the state boasts outsized landscapes and broad destination appeal. It's so vast that some of its corners get overshadowed — including the Central Valley, a fertile and storied region that has long been critical to U.S. agricultural production. It produces roughly 25% of the country's food, from tangled grape vineyards to rows of almond trees to scented citrus groves and fields of vegetables and cotton. But while agriculture remains vital, so do preservation and flood mitigation — a balance the state takes seriously. California's newest state park, Dos Rios Ranch State Park, formally opened in June 2024, transforming former agricultural fields into native habitat and a restored floodplain. The park encompasses 1,600 acres of ranchland in the San Joaquin Valley and centers on the confluence of the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers.

Dos Rios was a working dairy and cattle ranch for much of the 20th century. Rivers that meet here originate from the Sierra Nevada, which flanks the Central Valley's far east side, providing critical water supply for San Francisco, just 90 miles west. Farmers had drained the swamps and modified the land to enhance its farmability, planting almonds, tomatoes, grains, and raising cows for meat and milk. Yet the tampered valley often flooded, risking not just crops but nearby communities. In 2012, the ranch was acquired by nonprofit conservation groups River Partners and the Yosemite Rivers Alliance to begin a long restoration process. Today, the new park is still evolving, but visitors can enjoy hiking, picnicking, swimming, and even fishing in its landscapes.