Forget Thailand, The Gorgeous Beaches Of These Idyllic Asian Islands Are Totally Crowd Free
When travelers dream of a tropical beach getaway in Southeast Asia, destinations such as Thailand and Vietnam often come to mind. Indonesia is also famous for Bali's beaches and luxury resorts, but the island's popularity come with a downside: Many visitors say it can feel overcrowded. As one Reddit user put it, "It's a small place with lots of people, so there [are] people everywhere all the time." Travelers looking for a quieter alternative may want to consider the Kei Islands, a remote archipelago in Indonesia's Maluku province known for powdery white sand, crystal-clear turquoise water, and a much quieter atmosphere than Bali. Unlike many of Southeast Asia's best-known destinations, it's not uncommon to find long stretches of shoreline with only a handful of other visitors nearby.
Far from Indonesia's busiest tourist destinations, the Kei Islands include the main islands of Kei Kecil and Kei Besar. The archipelago remains largely overlooked by many international travelers, but getting there is easier than many might think. Visitors can fly from Jakarta to Ambon before continuing on to Langgur's Karel Sadsuitubun Airport. Flights between Ambon and Langgur are relatively limited, so booking in advance is a good idea. Once in Langgur, you can take a taxi to your accommodation or arrange a pickup through your hotel. As for where to stay in the Kei Islands, most lodging options are on Kei Kecil and range from simple guesthouses to small beachfront resorts.
The Kei Islands are home to some of Indonesia's most beautiful beaches
In the Kei Islands, travelers will find beaches that could pass for the Caribbean. Among them is Ngurbloat Beach, also known as Pantai Pasir Panjang, a stretch of powdery white sand that extends for just over a mile along the coast of Kei Kecil. Visitors say the sand is incredibly soft, while turquoise water makes it an ideal spot for swimming. There are also several cafes along the beach where visitors can grab a bite to eat.
One of the most unique beaches in the Kei Islands is Ngurtafur Beach, an uninhabited sandbar located about a 45-minute boat ride from Kei Kecil. Some visitors say that the boat journey can be rough depending on the sea conditions, but many believe it's well worth the trip. One Google reviewer even described the beach as "Nirvana on Earth." Because the sandbar is only visible in all its glory during low tide, visitors should plan their trip accordingly.
Another beach worth visiting is Ohoidertawun Beach, a peaceful stretch in the northern part of Kei Kecil known for its dramatic tides. During low tide, the water recedes far from shore, revealing an expanse of white sand and shallow pools. Meanwhile, Bair Island — often compared to Indonesia's famous Raja Ampat, another little-known archipelago with surreal beauty — is reachable only by boat and features a crystal-clear inland lake surrounded by towering cliffs. Visitors can either explore hidden coves by boat or snorkel in the turquoise waters.
There's more to the Kei Islands than beaches
Beyond the shoreline, the Kei Islands offer plenty to explore. Travelers can visit Air Goa Hawang, a natural cave pool filled with remarkably blue water. Surrounded by rock formations and tropical vegetation, it's a popular spot for swimming and taking photos. The pool's clarity allows visitors to see several feet below the surface, creating the illusion that the water is much shallower than it actually is. Some visitors also noted in Google reviews that the caves are smaller than they expected, but still worth the visit.
Visitors can also take a trip to Rainbow Village, a colorful community in Tual, east of Kei Kecil, where homes and buildings have been painted in bright shades of blue, yellow, pink, and green. The project was created as a tourism initiative and has since become one of the most photogenic spots in the Kei Islands. Travelers can stroll through the village's narrow streets and snap pictures next to the vibrant murals without fighting crowds. And if you're looking for another quieter Bali alternative with white sandy beaches and a remote vibe, consider the Gili Islands next.