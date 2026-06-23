Forget Thailand, The Gorgeous Beaches Of These Idyllic Asian Islands Are Totally Crowd Free

When travelers dream of a tropical beach getaway in Southeast Asia, destinations such as Thailand and Vietnam often come to mind. Indonesia is also famous for Bali's beaches and luxury resorts, but the island's popularity come with a downside: Many visitors say it can feel overcrowded. As one Reddit user put it, "It's a small place with lots of people, so there [are] people everywhere all the time." Travelers looking for a quieter alternative may want to consider the Kei Islands, a remote archipelago in Indonesia's Maluku province known for powdery white sand, crystal-clear turquoise water, and a much quieter atmosphere than Bali. Unlike many of Southeast Asia's best-known destinations, it's not uncommon to find long stretches of shoreline with only a handful of other visitors nearby.

Far from Indonesia's busiest tourist destinations, the Kei Islands include the main islands of Kei Kecil and Kei Besar. The archipelago remains largely overlooked by many international travelers, but getting there is easier than many might think. Visitors can fly from Jakarta to Ambon before continuing on to Langgur's Karel Sadsuitubun Airport. Flights between Ambon and Langgur are relatively limited, so booking in advance is a good idea. Once in Langgur, you can take a taxi to your accommodation or arrange a pickup through your hotel. As for where to stay in the Kei Islands, most lodging options are on Kei Kecil and range from simple guesthouses to small beachfront resorts.