Just Outside Downtown Atlanta, Georgia Is An Upscale Community With Outdoor Trails And Eclectic Dining

Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty to explore at W.D. Thomson Park, a hidden wooded recreational area in North Druid Hills. The park features six trails that wind through the forest, past streams and ravines, and around amenities, such as a picnic shelter and a ball field. Visitors can also take advantage of two tennis courts and an outdoor basketball hoop. Many reviewers say the trails are well-maintained and clearly marked. However, one visitor on Google noted that "It's best to go through here during the spring and summer seasons, as during the fall season, leaves would cover the trail and trail markers are trickier to locate."

Kittredge Park, a few minutes northwest of W.D. Thomson Park, offers a network of trails surrounded by the Elwyn John Wildlife Sanctuary. In addition to five main trails, there are a handful of unofficial paths that branch off into the surrounding woods. Most routes range between half a mile and a mile in length and are suitable for hikers of all experience levels.

Like Carrier Park in North Carolina, which occupies the site of a former racetrack, Zonolite Park in North Druid Hills has gone through a dramatic transformation. Once an industrial site contaminated with asbestos, the area has since been transformed into a community park featuring about 1.5 miles of trails, which visitors on Google say are great for exploration. According to the South Fork Conservancy (SFC), visitors can explore several environments within the park, including an old-growth forest, a sunny meadow, and a wetland garden. SFC also notes that there is a wide range of wildlife, including deer, fish, frogs, and numerous bird species, regularly spotted in the area. One Google reviewer recommended visiting in the fall or winter, as there is "less overgrowth near the river" then.