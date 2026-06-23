Just Outside Downtown Atlanta, Georgia Is An Upscale Community With Outdoor Trails And Eclectic Dining
Many travelers visit Atlanta for its lively downtown and diverse food scene. However, some of the area's most interesting destinations lie beyond the city center. One such community is North Druid Hills, an affluent, tree-lined suburb of roughly 18,000 residents.
Not to be confused with neighboring Druid Hills, another under-the-radar Georgia suburb with tree-lined streets, North Druid Hills sits just north of both Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention campus. As a result, the area attracts a mix of academics, researchers, healthcare workers, and other professionals. It's also about a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. While the city is close by, North Druid Hills offers a slower pace, with walking trails that wind through wooded parks.
The community is also home to a surprisingly diverse dining scene. Visitors can taste cuisines from around the world, including Ethiopian, Hawaiian, Japanese, and Korean-inspired dishes. Combined with its outdoor recreation opportunities and convenient location, North Druid Hills offers travelers a different perspective on the Atlanta area.
Explore the outdoors on North Druid Hills' scenic trails
Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty to explore at W.D. Thomson Park, a hidden wooded recreational area in North Druid Hills. The park features six trails that wind through the forest, past streams and ravines, and around amenities, such as a picnic shelter and a ball field. Visitors can also take advantage of two tennis courts and an outdoor basketball hoop. Many reviewers say the trails are well-maintained and clearly marked. However, one visitor on Google noted that "It's best to go through here during the spring and summer seasons, as during the fall season, leaves would cover the trail and trail markers are trickier to locate."
Kittredge Park, a few minutes northwest of W.D. Thomson Park, offers a network of trails surrounded by the Elwyn John Wildlife Sanctuary. In addition to five main trails, there are a handful of unofficial paths that branch off into the surrounding woods. Most routes range between half a mile and a mile in length and are suitable for hikers of all experience levels.
Like Carrier Park in North Carolina, which occupies the site of a former racetrack, Zonolite Park in North Druid Hills has gone through a dramatic transformation. Once an industrial site contaminated with asbestos, the area has since been transformed into a community park featuring about 1.5 miles of trails, which visitors on Google say are great for exploration. According to the South Fork Conservancy (SFC), visitors can explore several environments within the park, including an old-growth forest, a sunny meadow, and a wetland garden. SFC also notes that there is a wide range of wildlife, including deer, fish, frogs, and numerous bird species, regularly spotted in the area. One Google reviewer recommended visiting in the fall or winter, as there is "less overgrowth near the river" then.
Choose from a diverse selection of eateries in North Druid Hills
After exploring North Druid Hills' scenic trails, grab a bite to eat at one of the neighborhood restaurants. At Desta Ethiopian Kitchen, diners can experience traditional Ethiopian cuisine through dishes such as tibs, sambusas, vegan platters, and the restaurant's popular meat lovers platter. With a 4.7 rating on Google, reviewers say the restaurant's dishes are authentic and that it's a perfect spot for those trying Ethiopian food for the first time. It's also worth noting that it can get busy on weeknights and guests may need to sit at the bar if no tables are available.
For something with a fusion twist, Salaryman Toco Hills is a restaurant and pub that combines Japanese and Korean cuisines. Its menu includes bento lunch boxes and options like Korean fried chicken, bulgogi pizza, and wagyu beef kimchi lasagna. Reviewers often point out how much they enjoy the restaurant's food and atmosphere. One diner on Google also recommended sitting at the bar: "The bartender has so much personality, and she really elevated my dining experience."
Waikikie Hawaiian BBQ is another eatery that serves Hawaiian-inspired dishes such as barbecue chicken, Spam musubi, chicken katsu, and plantains. Google reviewers have mentioned the fast, friendly service and large portion sizes. The colorful interior features framed photos and other personal touches, which create a welcoming, homey vibe that keeps diners coming back. While North Druid Hills has such a wide variety of eateries, Brookhaven is another thriving Atlanta suburb with delicious eats worth visiting.