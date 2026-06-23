Visit California's 9 Wildly Underrated Mountain Trails With Breathtaking Views And Peaceful Vibes

California confidently flaunts some of the most legendary hiking paths in the United States. Scratch that: California flaunts some of the most legendary hiking paths in the whole world! This is the home of the truly iconic Half Dome, the pinnacle of Mount Whitney, and a whopping 1,691 miles of the famed Pacific Crest Trail. The catch? All of the above draw thousands of hikers every year and now require permits. If you want solitude, you'll likely have to look elsewhere.

Cue this guide, which highlights nine of the state's underrated mountain trails. They're each truly breathtaking, offering everything from rugged canyon views amid the sun-blasted lands of Death Valley to alpine lakes perched high up in remote Klamath Mountain wildernesses. More than that, these are generally seen as hidden-gem options that attract far fewer people than California's more blockbuster routes.

Some of the options here are hiking paths I've completed myself on Californian adventures, where I've specifically gone looking for underrated, unknown trails that offer solitude in the mountains. Others come from recommendations from past hikers and travel writers, having been featured on leading blogs, outdoor hiking blogs, or travel forums.