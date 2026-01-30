5 Best Campsites In California's Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park
Anyone who's planned a trip to Big Sur knows that securing a camping spot is a task and a half. Preserving 1,346 acres of coastal redwoods and rolling hills, Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park is one of the jewels in California's park system. It's also home to some of the most sought-after campsites in the region, ranging from sites along the crystal-clear Big Sur River to ones shaded by soaring redwood trees.
Although not directly on the ocean, the park offers roughly 8 miles of trails, many of which offer views of the coast or the Santa Lucia Mountains. Other attractions include the 200-mile-strong network of trails in the adjacent Ventana Wilderness and the Big Sur Gorge, a collection of pools formed by boulders wedged between towering granite cliffs. The 189-site campground is divided into three loops: South Camp (sites 1 to 78), Weyland Camp (sites 79 to 130), and Main Camp (131 to 189). Main Camp is closest to amenities such as the Big Sur Lodge and tends to be busier, while the South and Weyland camps are deeper in the forest.
Campsite reservations are available up to 6 months in advance via ReserveCalifornia. However, as the campground gets many visitors and availability is limited, booking right at the six-month mark is often necessary. Have your credit card ready and know the license plate numbers of all the vehicles in your party. These recommendations draw on firsthand experiences as a Bay Area local camping at the park, as well as visitor reviews and advice from local Big Sur outdoor folk.
The Best Riverfront Campsite: Premium Campsite 174
While campsites through 171 through 189 are located along a particularly beautiful stretch of the Big Sur River, they vary in size and shrubbery. Some river-adjacent sites in South and Weyland camps such as 125 are set far enough back that the water isn't visible or audible at night. For the best overall riverfront experience, Premium Campsite 174 stands out.
Larger than many neighboring sites, Campsite 174 sits just steps from the river. Fall asleep to the sound of gently rushing water and wake up with direct river access. You can set up your camping chairs in the river, just like Big Sur River Inn, which allows you to sip cocktails with your feet in a brook. From the wooden picnic table, you have a clear view of the water, while a mix of sycamore and redwoods provides dappled shade. The site is also within walking distance of several unnamed, ultra-clear swimming holes along the Big Sur River.
A note for RVs and trailers: This is a back-in site with a gravel pad measuring 16 feet. There is a slight incline, but you can still level out your rig. Like all the campsites in the park, it doesn't have electricity, water, or sewer hookups. Traveling with friends? Book campsites 174 and 175. Both sites offer river views, shade, and feel more private than others in the area.
The Best Forested Campsite: South Camp (Campsite 10)
For sites in the trees, you'll want to choose the South Camp. Here, the redwoods grow tall, and much of the forest floor is padded with a soft layer of duff. Some of these sites are also along or near the river, so you get the best of both worlds. Nestled between redwoods, at the edge of the loop, Campsite 10 feels secluded, even though you'll likely have neighbors on either side.
There's enough space for three tents, and the bathrooms are less than a 2-minute walk away. Make sure to bring coins for the token-operated showers; $1 provides 5 minutes of hot water. Campsite 10 is also one of the closest to an access point for the Pine Ridge Trail, a 23-mile, one-way path that cuts deep into the vast, untamed Ventana Wilderness and takes dedicated backpackers to Sykes Hot Springs. For reference, the springs are about 11 miles one way from the campground. Campers can also walk to the Colonial Tree, an ancient redwood tree estimated to be over 1,100 years old.
Here's a hack for finding a forested site on ReserveCalifornia: After selecting which camp you want to stay in (South, Weyland, or Main), you'll be taken to a page with an interactive map of that camp. When you click on an individual campsite icon, you'll see one photo of that site. Even if the photo isn't up to date, you get an idea of the current tree cover because redwoods are so large.
The Best Campsite near the Big Sur River Gorge: Premium Campsite 116
On the edge of the Weyland Camp, the Big Sur Gorge is one of the park's coolest attractions — literally. During the warm summer months, locals and visitors flock to the gorge to plunge into pools fed by refreshing water. Staying at a nearby campsite allows you to claim a boulder before the crowds arrive or experience the gorge in the quiet morning hours. For easy access to the trailhead, Premium Campsite 116 is your best bet.
Pitch your tent beneath shady trees, and walk about 30 feet to the river for a swim. The campsites in this section of the park feel more meadowy, even though the trees grow thick. Site 116 has enough flat space to house three medium-sized tents, making it a good choice for groups of friends. The 30-foot gravel pad also makes it suitable for longer trailers or multiple vehicles.
From the campsite, the round-trip hike to the gorge entrance is just over 1.2 miles. From here, you'll need to climb over slippery rocks and wade through the water until you find the perfect pool. Tucked away at the edge of the loop, away from the camp store and the bathrooms, the spot is level, large, and usually quiet — depending on the neighbors, of course.
The Best Accessible Campsite: Campsite 147
Of the five ADA-accessible campsites, Premium Tent Campsite 125 in Weyland Camp and Tent Campsite 147 in Main Camp are top contenders, but Campsite 147 takes the prize due to its proximity to other accessible facilities. It's close to the River Path and Warden's Path, a wheelchair-accessible loop measuring about 0.6 miles round-trip that hugs a tranquil section of the Big Sur River. The ultra-short Nature Trail also meets up with the loop, offering the chance to see a good selection of native plants up close from the path.
Shaded by tall redwood trees, in the middle of the loop, Campsite 147 manages to be both beautiful and truly accessible. You won't feel relegated to a site that's not quite as nice as the others. It comes with an accessible picnic table and fire pit, with enough space between them that you won't have trouble maneuvering. You won't be secluded, but the accessible bathrooms are incredibly close. The site itself is covered in compact duff with few branches to trip on and only slight bumps.
If Campsite 147 isn't available, Premium Tent Campsite 125 is a solid alternative, but there are a few drawbacks. During the daytime, Premium Campsite 125 isn't fully shaded, while Campsite 147 lies beneath a thick redwood canopy. Plus, even though it's technically riverfront (which is why it's premium), if you aren't steady on your feet, it's difficult to reach the water because the terrain near this part of the river is moderately steep.
The Best Campsite for Hikers: Premium Campsite 175
If you want to enjoy a few short hikes without having to drive anywhere, the Main Camp is the best choice. Realistically, many of the spots in this loop are more than satisfactory for hikers, but the best overall pick is Premium Campsite 175. It is closest to the Buzzard's Roost Trailhead, making it possible to set up camp and complete a hike the same day during longer summer daylight hours. The 3-mile loop hikes up through the redwoods before summiting an exposed rockface ridge covered in tiny, gnarled pines. From a huge cell tower at the top, you can see all the way to the ocean.
From the Main Camp, it's a 15- to 20-minute walk to the Pfeiffer Falls Trailhead. The trail leads hikers through canyons covered in redwoods and over an elaborate wooden footbridge, ending at a 60-foot waterfall rushing through the forest. Turn your hike into a 2-mile loop by taking the Valley View Trail on the way back. Expect a drier environment dotted with oaks and open-sky views of Big Sur River Valley – it's no wonder rangers recommend this loop.
There are lots of other trails in the park, but these are easy to get to from the campground, short enough to squeeze into an overnight trip, and simply gorgeous. As always, check trail conditions at Big Sur Trailmap or talk with the park staff when you drive in.
Methodology
These recommendations are based primarily on more than 20 years of camping experience at Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park. I grew up in Santa Cruz County, home to the California beachtown where surfing first came to America, and I continue to visit the Big Sur area as an adult. My insights are based on planning annual family camping trips — including for relatives who need ADA-accessible sites — and solo hiking trips.
Additional research included campground maps, site descriptions, statistics, and insights from other campers or hikers that I used to plan trips to Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park. Sources consulted include California State Parks, AllTrails, Google Reviews, Big Sur Trailmap, Campsite Photos, Reddit, and Big Sur-specific Facebook groups.