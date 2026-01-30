5 Best Campsites In California's Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park

Anyone who's planned a trip to Big Sur knows that securing a camping spot is a task and a half. Preserving 1,346 acres of coastal redwoods and rolling hills, Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park is one of the jewels in California's park system. It's also home to some of the most sought-after campsites in the region, ranging from sites along the crystal-clear Big Sur River to ones shaded by soaring redwood trees.

Although not directly on the ocean, the park offers roughly 8 miles of trails, many of which offer views of the coast or the Santa Lucia Mountains. Other attractions include the 200-mile-strong network of trails in the adjacent Ventana Wilderness and the Big Sur Gorge, a collection of pools formed by boulders wedged between towering granite cliffs. The 189-site campground is divided into three loops: South Camp (sites 1 to 78), Weyland Camp (sites 79 to 130), and Main Camp (131 to 189). Main Camp is closest to amenities such as the Big Sur Lodge and tends to be busier, while the South and Weyland camps are deeper in the forest.

Campsite reservations are available up to 6 months in advance via ReserveCalifornia. However, as the campground gets many visitors and availability is limited, booking right at the six-month mark is often necessary. Have your credit card ready and know the license plate numbers of all the vehicles in your party. These recommendations draw on firsthand experiences as a Bay Area local camping at the park, as well as visitor reviews and advice from local Big Sur outdoor folk.