Between Seattle And Tacoma Is Washington's Artsy City With A Vibrant Downtown And Diverse Dining

Washington is known for its big cities and gorgeous natural attractions. But with Seattle stealing the tourism spotlight — and Tacoma less than an hour's drive away — many of the state's smaller destinations tend to get overlooked. Among these is the artsy city of Renton, which offers the best of The Evergreen State on a smaller scale. Renton is also among the most culturally diverse cities in the U.S., according to Wallet Hub, and a great way to experience this diversity is by savoring the wide array of cuisines at its local eateries.

Visitors craving a taste of city life will love Renton's vibrant downtown. The city's artsy spirit is showcased by an impressive collection of public installations and murals around every corner. Outdoorsy visitors also will find plenty of nature-focused attractions in Renton, including beaches, parks, and riverside trails.

It's important to note that, while the downtown area is walkable, public transportation options are limited in Renton. Plus, with various highways passing through the city, it's clear why many visitors and locals choose to drive. Renton is just 20 minutes from Seattle by car, and Tacoma is slightly farther away at 30 minutes without traffic. Also nearby is Maple Valley, a charming lakeside suburb with scenic trails. Travelers from out of state can fly into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and rent a car, or take the Sound Transit 560 express bus to Renton.