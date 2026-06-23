Between Seattle And Tacoma Is Washington's Artsy City With A Vibrant Downtown And Diverse Dining
Washington is known for its big cities and gorgeous natural attractions. But with Seattle stealing the tourism spotlight — and Tacoma less than an hour's drive away — many of the state's smaller destinations tend to get overlooked. Among these is the artsy city of Renton, which offers the best of The Evergreen State on a smaller scale. Renton is also among the most culturally diverse cities in the U.S., according to Wallet Hub, and a great way to experience this diversity is by savoring the wide array of cuisines at its local eateries.
Visitors craving a taste of city life will love Renton's vibrant downtown. The city's artsy spirit is showcased by an impressive collection of public installations and murals around every corner. Outdoorsy visitors also will find plenty of nature-focused attractions in Renton, including beaches, parks, and riverside trails.
It's important to note that, while the downtown area is walkable, public transportation options are limited in Renton. Plus, with various highways passing through the city, it's clear why many visitors and locals choose to drive. Renton is just 20 minutes from Seattle by car, and Tacoma is slightly farther away at 30 minutes without traffic. Also nearby is Maple Valley, a charming lakeside suburb with scenic trails. Travelers from out of state can fly into Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) and rent a car, or take the Sound Transit 560 express bus to Renton.
Diverse dining and downtown sights in Renton, Washington
In Renton, even the most ordinary corners are transformed into canvases. The Paint with Purpose program helps to reduce graffiti by adorning public surfaces with murals created by local artists, while the Fire Hydrant Art initiative is a fun, unique way to introduce color to city streets. Renton is practically an outdoor museum of sculptures and large-scale pieces — you can plan a tour to see them all with this map. If all this art leaves you feeling inspired, head to Tomato Tomato Creative Space in downtown Renton. This art studio sells ready-to-use kits and hosts craft-themed socials and workshops.
In addition to art, Renton's walkable downtown buzzes with things to see and do. For some retro fun, head to 8-bit Arcade, known for its lively ambiance and nostalgic games. The Renton Civic Theater, located in a 1920s cinema, is the place to go for high-quality entertainment. Downtown Renton is also a hub for community events. Renton's Art Walk takes place on the third Friday of each month from June to August. The Renton River Days celebration runs for a full weekend in late July, with a parade, live performances, and an artisan market.
Another fantastic way to take in the local culture is through food. Start your culinary experience at O Cha Thai Kitchen & Bar, known for its warm atmosphere and authentic dishes that include panang curry and phad Thai. For Italian, stop by Marianna, which offers a selection of pizzas, pastas, and other entrées at reasonable prices. Be sure to make room for Shawarma Tiger, a Mediterranean go-to that serves up mouthwatering gyros, wraps, and platters.
Renton's waterfront attractions and accommodations
Much like Kirkland, another artsy city situated on Lake Washington, Renton boasts plenty of lakeside scenery. Lake Washington meets Renton's northwestern border, providing outdoor enthusiasts with some hard-to-pass-on recreation opportunities. One of the best spots to enjoy the coast is Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. The park spans 55 acres and features a beach, picnic shelters, fishing pier, boat launch, volleyball courts, walking paths, and fitness equipment. Visitors should always check local water quality advisories to ensure the lake is safe for swimming. Paddling and jet skiing are popular activities here, as well as relaxing by the water's edge at the end of the day. "It's a perfect place to watch the sunset," reads one Google review.
For those who prefer to stay active, Renton's Cedar River Trail is a walking and cycling path that follows the river for over 17 miles. The trail is a former railroad route that is paved and ADA accessible for 12.3 miles, offering views of the lake and several parks along the way. It may not be one of the all-time best hikes in the Pacific Northwest, but it's a well-loved local gem.
Renton also has a ritzy waterfront hotel. The Hyatt Regency Lake Washington at Seattle's Southport is among the most highly-rated accommodation options in town. It offers beautiful lake views, resort-style amenities, and a scenic restaurant called Water's Table, where the dishes are "exquisite and plentiful," according to a past customer on Google. The hotel earned a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award in 2026 for its outstanding reviews.