The All-Time Best Hikes In The Pacific Northwest, According To Travelers

Volcanoes, mountains, waterfalls, and endless stretches of open land — the Pacific Northwest (PNW) has a little bit of everything. The landscapes shift from rainforest to high alpine water, while centuries-old forests surround raging rivers that run cold and clear. It's a region that offers hikers year-round exploration, and there are trails to suit everyone. But it doesn't matter whether you're just starting or you're a seasoned backpacker; there always seems to be more to discover, no matter how many of them you tick off.

This list of classic PNW hikes is based on what hikers say in trail reviews, blog posts, trip reports, and forums where they describe what they saw and felt. They range from easy family-friendly loops to multi-day tests of endurance. Some push the mentality as well as the physicality, while others will have you finished and feeling satisfied before lunch. Most of the best hikes turned out to be in Washington, but we've included some from Oregon and Idaho, too.

However, they all have one thing in common — the people who do them tend to do them again. Some have left hikers struggling for words to describe what they saw because it can be difficult with such stunning views. The Pacific Northwest is untamed and beautiful, and it stays with you long after you leave. Here are some hikes that are often considered to be among the region's all-time best.