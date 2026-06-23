This East Coast Gem Called Canada's 'City Of Lakes' Has Endless Outdoor Fun And A Lovely Downtown Near Halifax
The East Coast province of Nova Scotia is often associated with coastal views. Its nickname of "Canada's ocean playground" further reflects that. While this stunning island in the Maritime Provinces has a wealth of seafaring heritage, it is also notable for its other bodies of water, with no shortage of lakes and rivers that are ideal for outdoor escapes. Such is the case of the charming town of Dartmouth, nicknamed the "City of Lakes", with close proximity to downtown Halifax. Though not a city in its own right anymore after being incorporated into the wider municipality in 1996, Dartmouth has retained its nickname and distinct personality.
Dartmouth's three largest lakes are popular spots to enjoy a plethora of water sports, from kayaking and canoeing to fishing and paddling along the canal. Both lakes, large and small, are surrounded by greenery, filled with trails and leisure park areas ideal for visitors who want to enjoy the lakeshore at a moderate pace. While the lakes and nature are undoubtedly the city's main attraction, the urban space itself has soaked in the area's history, from when it first became a settlement in the 18th century to this day. While many of the surviving historic buildings date back to colonial times, it's worth noting that long before British colonizers settled in the region, the Mi'kmaq people were living — and had deep roots — in Dartmouth, and more widely in Nova Scotia. Reaching Dartmouth from Halifax is easy; whether you want to enjoy a picturesque ferry ride or prefer driving, the city is between eight and 15 minutes away.
Outdoor activities in Dartmouth, Canada
Dartmouth may not boast the ocean views of the South Shore's smaller municipalities — for example, the rustic town of Lockeport, with its stunning sandy beach and historic trails — but what it does have is prime access to water sports. The city's 25 lakes are renowned for their opportunities for swimming, kayaking, and freshwater fishing. If you are heading to Dartmouth from Halifax, the province's vibrant port capital with European vibes and maritime history, the first water-based adventure starts on the ferry. The scenic ride takes 12 minutes and runs every 15 minutes, taking passengers across the Bedford Basin to Alderney Landing year-round.
From there, it's only a five-minute drive to the first lake: Lake Banook. You'll find several athletic clubs along the lakeshore, as this is a very popular place for canoeing, kayaking, and paddleboarding. Lake Banook is also a good spot to enjoy the scenic surroundings. Visitors can follow one of the park trails around the lake itself and enjoy picnics, fishing, or biking. A short stretch separates Lake Banook from its connected Lake Micmac, the second body of water in the Shubenacadie Canal system.
Lake Micmac is ideal for trails and fishing. While anglers are likely to catch largemouth and smallmouth bass, as well as brook trout, chain pickerel is also a reported find. The two lakes are also ideal for paddlers. You can start in Lake Banook and paddle right into Lake Micmac, whose small islands and views of Shubie Park offer scenic opportunities along the way. Visitors who simply want to explore the urban lakeside can do so in Oathill Lake and Sullivan's Pond — two examples of smaller, shallow lakes surrounded by short, scenic trails for leisurely hikes.
Things to do in downtown Dartmouth, Canada
Adding to the fascinating and historic Shubenacadie Canal system (often shortened to "Shubie"), Dartmouth has plenty of history reflected in its downtown. The city was established in 1750 as a British settlement, functioning as a fishing and agricultural hub, and later gained prominence when the canal was built in the 1800s. Most of the historic buildings dotting downtown Dartmouth are remnants of this era. The oldest in the city is the plainly-decorated Quaker House, built by the Rays in 1785, a whaler family from New England. A more modern example is the Thomas Hyde House, also named after its address at 90-92 Ochterloney Street, with its eye-catching eaves, gables, and brick chimney. Dartmouth has many more sites of architectural interest, which visitors can easily explore on foot. And, historic houses aside, the city has parks and trails galore, sharing sidewalk space with popular shopping areas, like the central Alderney Landing Market.
A popular activity for day visitors and residents alike is walking the 1.8-mile-long Dartmouth Harbourfront Trail, starting from the ferry terminal at Alderney Landing and continuing to Woodside ferry terminal. This easy stroll on most partially paved areas has scenic waterfront views, including Halifax Harbour, George's Island, and McNab's Island, an enchanting abandoned island now filled with spectacular hiking trails and beaches.
Dartmouth Harbour is where most boutique shops and restaurants are located, including clothes, haberdashery, vintage wares, and locally handmade goods. Those after big brands can check out the main (and one of the largest) shopping center in Atlantic Canada: the Mic Mac Mall, only a seven-minute drive from downtown Dartmouth.