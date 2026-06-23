This East Coast Gem Called Canada's 'City Of Lakes' Has Endless Outdoor Fun And A Lovely Downtown Near Halifax

The East Coast province of Nova Scotia is often associated with coastal views. Its nickname of "Canada's ocean playground" further reflects that. While this stunning island in the Maritime Provinces has a wealth of seafaring heritage, it is also notable for its other bodies of water, with no shortage of lakes and rivers that are ideal for outdoor escapes. Such is the case of the charming town of Dartmouth, nicknamed the "City of Lakes", with close proximity to downtown Halifax. Though not a city in its own right anymore after being incorporated into the wider municipality in 1996, Dartmouth has retained its nickname and distinct personality.

Dartmouth's three largest lakes are popular spots to enjoy a plethora of water sports, from kayaking and canoeing to fishing and paddling along the canal. Both lakes, large and small, are surrounded by greenery, filled with trails and leisure park areas ideal for visitors who want to enjoy the lakeshore at a moderate pace. While the lakes and nature are undoubtedly the city's main attraction, the urban space itself has soaked in the area's history, from when it first became a settlement in the 18th century to this day. While many of the surviving historic buildings date back to colonial times, it's worth noting that long before British colonizers settled in the region, the Mi'kmaq people were living — and had deep roots — in Dartmouth, and more widely in Nova Scotia. Reaching Dartmouth from Halifax is easy; whether you want to enjoy a picturesque ferry ride or prefer driving, the city is between eight and 15 minutes away.