Georgia's High Elevation Lake Is A Tranquil Escape With Swimming, Camping, And Endless Outdoor Fun
Lake vacations in Georgia are a little different from other states. The undulating Cohutta Mountains and Blue Ridge Mountains terrain in the state's northern reaches contains unique destinations like Lake Conasauga. This 19-acre lake has an elevation unlike most others. It's Georgia's highest, sitting at around 3,150 feet above sea level near Grassy Mountain's summit. The spring-fed lake is manmade but still provides natural serenity within this mountainous region. A forested shoreline changes colors with the seasons, complementing the lake's placid surface that looks particularly inviting for swimmers and anglers when under a crisp blue sky.
Lake Conasauga's mountain position also means you're more detached from civilization. While the narrow road up the mountain can feel a bit precarious at times (it's best to use a truck or SUV with four-wheel drive, if you have one), it also functions as an appropriately untouched gateway to this rustic oasis untarnished by human intervention. The Cohutta Wilderness, full of waterfalls and trails, also lends Lake Conasauga an abundance of plants and wildlife. Occasional deer and bear sightings, plus numerous birds flying above the mirror-esque water help make this a magical lake escape only a two-hours drive from Chattanooga in Tennessee or just under three from Atlanta.
"Year after year, you often see familiar faces returning, drawn back by the same magic," one repeat visitor wrote in a Google review. Part of this Lake Conasauga magic is swimming. It was the runner up for Best Lake for Swimming in USA Today's 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. Don't worry, the lake's high elevation hasn't made its water too cold for swimming. Instead, it provides a refreshing dip, especially during Georgia's hottest seasons between April and October. Visitors can swim in a designated area marked by ropes or launch canoes, kayaks, or electric-powered boats to explore more of Lake Conasauga's shoreline.
Camping and outdoor adventures at Lake Conasauga
Most people visit Lake Conasauga between April and October. This is when the cool water is most swimmable. It's also when Lake Conasauga's campground and recreation area are open. The Lake Conasauga Campground has about 30 campsites, some of which overlook the lake and others that set you up right beside the water. While the campground doesn't have electricity or showers, it offers some modern conveniences like flush toilets, picnic tables, tent pads, and fire rings. The narrow mountain roads here don't suit large caravans or RVs, so tents and small camper trailers are better options. This is, after all, more of a rustic camping experience with natural spoils.
Being part of the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, which is brimming with waterfalls, valleys, and trails, means Lake Conasauga offers seemingly infinite outdoor recreation. Fishing is a popular pastime here, thanks to the various lake species inhabiting the water. Anglers can reel in largemouth bass and rainbow trout, as well as numerous panfish like bluegill and redear sunfish. A dock and boat launch accommodate those who want to fish on land or water.
Hikers can explore multiple trails around the lake. The 1.2-mile Lake Conasauga trail is a relatively flat and easy walk around the entire lake. You can complete it in about 23 minutes, enjoying beautiful water views from the shoreline along the way. The Songbird Trail is a 1.7-mile lollipop loop past ferns, hemlocks, and wildflowers to an observation deck overlooking beaver dams. While it doesn't take you to Lake Conasauga, it's particularly good for birdwatching. Speaking of wildlife, keep an eye out for bears, especially during hyperphagia season, when it's more important than ever to be bear-aware.