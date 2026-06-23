The Columbia River's Scenic Island Minutes From Portland Has Paddle-In Beach Camping And Postcard Views
Portland, Oregon, is the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest and is known for its funky vibes, cool neighborhoods, and thriving culinary scene. Like other spots in the region, many of its residents also embrace an outdoor-oriented lifestyle, so it should come as no surprise that there are plenty of options for natural recreation near the city. This includes Government Island.
Situated in the middle of the mighty Columbia River — which marks the border between Oregon and Washington State — this state recreation area is actually made up of three islands that are only accessible by boat. This greenspace offers a refuge that feels miles away from the buzz and bustle of the streets of the Rose City, despite the fact that it's just a stone's throw from downtown, with opportunities for camping, paddling, picnicking, and spotting wildlife.
"We love camping on the island, as you can only get to it via boat so it is not overly populated," wrote one visitor on the outdoor website, The Dyrt. This reviewer on Google Maps also had positive things to say: "River life and a quick escape to an oasis away from the chaos of city life and the hustle. Kick up some sand, catch some sun, bbq up some food and make memories!"
Soak up Oregon's outdoor splendor at Government Island
Long used by native people, fur traders, and settlers as a place to fish, hunt, and graze animals, Government Island was visited by the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1805, who called it "Diamond Island" due to its shape. In 1969, the city of Portland purchased it in order to expand the nearby Portland International Airport. Those plans, however, never came to fruition, and today the site is protected as the Government Island State Recreation Area, a 1,760-acre reserve featuring not just the island it's named for, but also the much smaller Lemon and McGuire islands.
The public can only access Government Island via the water, and it sits just a few minutes from Portland's M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp, which makes it an essential destination for paddlers and boaters who can tie up at one of two docks (or a floating tie-up) on the northern side. Camping is also allowed on the beach below the vegetation line, though there are no designated sites and fire restrictions are in place, so make sure to check the regulations ahead of time. You'll find picnic tables and barbecue grills as well, though when nature calls, pit toilets are as good as it gets. There is also no potable water on the island, so make sure to bring enough.
"Great place to boat for the day or spend a few nights camping, " remarked a happy visitor on Google Maps. "Best water secret in Portland," raved another, while this visitor simply wrote: "Spectacular place to visit... Loved the view!" This view includes not just the water of the Columbia, but lush forests and gorgeous Mt. Hood — the site of one of America's hardest hikes that features brutal climbs, waterfalls, and ethereal vistas.
Take in the remarkable flora and fauna of Government Island
Government Island boasts 15 miles of shoreline, and the island's interior is made up of a mixture of grasslands and woods, along with marshes and a small freshwater body called Jewett Lake. There is an array of animals that call this habitat home, including turtles, bats, and salamanders, as well as the threatened Columbia white-tailed deer. The island is also a good place for birdwatching, so keep your eyes open for avian varieties such as songbirds, wading birds, bald eagles, and buffleheads.
A handful of trails wind throughout the protected area in the island's interior (where you may come across an old barn and some other buildings built by settlers at the turn of the century), but you'll need to arrange a permit through the Port of Portland beforehand. Otherwise, you are able to walk along paths on the north side of the island, where you can also cast a line for monster fish, including white sturgeon, shad, and Chinook salmon.
While you're in Portland, make sure to spend some time browsing at Powell's — the largest independent bookstore in the world — and dive into a meal at one of these affordable hole-in-the-wall joints beloved by local foodies. You also may want to head east into the Columbia River Gorge, where you'll find the town of Hood River, the picturesque "Windsurfing Capital of the World" with magical mountain views.