The Columbia River's Scenic Island Minutes From Portland Has Paddle-In Beach Camping And Postcard Views

Portland, Oregon, is the second-largest city in the Pacific Northwest and is known for its funky vibes, cool neighborhoods, and thriving culinary scene. Like other spots in the region, many of its residents also embrace an outdoor-oriented lifestyle, so it should come as no surprise that there are plenty of options for natural recreation near the city. This includes Government Island.

Situated in the middle of the mighty Columbia River — which marks the border between Oregon and Washington State — this state recreation area is actually made up of three islands that are only accessible by boat. This greenspace offers a refuge that feels miles away from the buzz and bustle of the streets of the Rose City, despite the fact that it's just a stone's throw from downtown, with opportunities for camping, paddling, picnicking, and spotting wildlife.

"We love camping on the island, as you can only get to it via boat so it is not overly populated," wrote one visitor on the outdoor website, The Dyrt. This reviewer on Google Maps also had positive things to say: "River life and a quick escape to an oasis away from the chaos of city life and the hustle. Kick up some sand, catch some sun, bbq up some food and make memories!"