5 Affordable Oregon Hole-In-The-Wall Joints In Portland Beloved By Foodies

My Father's Place is a go-to spot at almost any hour. Whether you're meeting friends midmorning for coffee and brunch or stumbling in after a long night of barhopping for a plate of midnight pancakes, its all-day breakfast menu served daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. hits the spot. Located on Grand Avenue in Southeast Portland, the hospitably-named diner-meets-dive bar has been in business since 1978, attracting an eclectic cast of locals and foodies like Gary "the Foodie" Okazaki, who compares My Father's Place to a classic East Coast diner.

With dim lighting filtered through vintage ceiling lamps, cozy brick walls with quirky artwork, and dark vinyl booths, the atmosphere is as homey as the name suggests. Add a '50s-style jukebox spinning old-school tunes, a photo booth in the corner, and a dusty collection of board games, and the dive-bar ambience is complete.

Serving homestyle classics like gravy-smothered eggs Benedict and French toast hot off the griddle, breakfast may be the star of the menu, but it doesn't end there. From mouthwatering burgers and open-faced turkey sandwiches to heaping platters of spaghetti and sizzling sirloin steaks, the menu is packed with just about every comfort food you could crave. For under $20 a meal, the prices are just as appealing, leaving plenty in your wallet to wash it all down with a strong cocktail or a cold beer.