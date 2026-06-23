California's Once-Thriving Gold Mine Hub Is Now An Abandoned Beauty Just An Hour From Red Rock Canyon State Park

While Garlock may be a ghost town today, it was once a prosperous gold mining hub. After gold was discovered in the hills behind Garlock in the 1880s, mining began to take off in the area, and in 1894, a businessman by the name of Eugene Garlock built an ore mill in the town of Cow Wells, which would later be renamed Garlock. At the town's peak, Garlock was home to several hundred residents and helped provide water, ore processing, and other services to the nearby mines.

The town thrived for several years, until a series of events led to the town's demise, including the construction of a mill in 1903 in Randsburg, a town about 9 miles west. Many of Garlock's residents relocated to Randsburg, which today remains a "living ghost town," with a general store that serves old-fashioned phosphate sodas. After Eugene Garlock died in 1907, Garlock declined further, though a few businesses stuck around for a few more decades. The old adobe schoolhouse became a store — and allegedly operated as a brothel and speakeasy during the 1920s — and a curio shop existed in the town up until the 1960s. The town also operated a post office off and on until 1926.

Today, only a few buildings are still standing, and several have been fenced off, presumably to prevent further damage. Visitors are welcome to roam through what remains and read the placard that details the town's history. Some of the buildings you can view include the water tower and the schoolhouse.