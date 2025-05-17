This Hidden Gem Off California's Highway 395 Serves Old-Fashioned Phosphate Sodas

The expansive terrain of California makes for a road tripper's dream, with multiple routes traversing coastal, mountain, and desert landscapes. One of the state's most underrated road trips through iconic mountain and desert scenery dotted with hot springs is Highway 395. For those traveling from the Los Angeles area to Mammoth Lakes, a low-key, affordable California mountain resort town void of Tahoe crowds, the open road of 395 is lined with small towns, unique roadside attractions, and ghost towns. One of those towns, Randsburg, is home to the hidden gem Randsburg General Store, which serves old-fashioned phosphate sodas and more to visitors.

Randsburg, a living ghost town with a population of approximately 81 people, is known as "the town that time forgot," characterized by buildings with Wild West facades. Built in 1896 following the discovery of gold in the area, the general store's original name was the Randsburg Drug Store. It was rebuilt in 1904 following two store fires and one town fire, and the owner brought in the historic soda fountain from Boston. It survived another town fire in 1929 and has stayed in operation ever since. The store's ownership changed hands many times, with the 1949 owner renaming it the Randsburg General Store.

If you're wondering, a phosphate soda contains acid phosphate (a solution of phosphoric acid with salts from calcium, magnesium, and potassium), which makes for a unique, tingling feeling on the tongue when tasting it. The flavor is described as tart and tangy, unlike the sour flavor from citric acid commonly used in soda. Popular in the early 1900s, it's hard to find a true phosphate soda today, which is why visiting Randsburg's soda fountain is a must.