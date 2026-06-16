10 Once-Thriving California Towns That Transformed Into Eerie, Abandoned Beauties

So, you're looking for a bona fide Californian ghost town? You've come to the right place. This guide hops across the Sierra Nevada mountains, cruises Route 66, and scours the forests of NorCal, all with one purpose: to highlight the most soul-stirring, skin-tingling, haunting abandoned settlements that await in this part of the West Coast.

While California might not be the state with the most abandoned ghost towns, there are still plenty to pick from there. The region's past looms large; the discovery of gold here in 1848 kick-started what some call the biggest human migration in U.S. history, with countless mining camps, settlements, and even whole cities mushrooming in its wake. Many such places would be deserted years or decades later when the prospectors finally left. Though, as you shall see, the boom and bust of the Gold Rush certainly isn't the only reason that Cali is peppered with uninhabited towns aplenty.

The selection below is inspired by my own travels across the great state of California, in-depth research across leading travel blogs and publications, and various traveler reviews for ghost towns in the Golden State. The upshot? A list that includes some of the best-preserved, most beautiful, and most striking examples of abandoned places in the region. Prepare to go back in time, folks!