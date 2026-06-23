Europe's Wildly Underrated Island Destination For A Summer Escape Has Maritime Vibes And Few Tourists
When we think of European island escapes, the sunny south immediately come to mind. But aside from huge crowds and steeper price tags, southern Europe is experiencing increasing temperatures in the summer that are off putting. It's time to look to Scandinavia for fresher, less busy destinations with seemingly never ending coastlines and a wealth of underrated archipelagoes to explore. Finland is Europe's chart-topping destination that's been voted the happiest country again this year, so it's a good idea to check out the Nordic nation that's home to the wildly underrated Aland Islands.
Over 6,500 islands and islets make up the Aland Islands, which are found in the Baltic Sea between Finland and its neighbor Sweden. Of course they're not all inhabited — the majority are rocky crags covered in forests — but the larger islets host tiny farms and the largest, Fasta Aland, holds the capital Mariehamn, a port town of almost 12,000 people. And despite being an autonomous part of Finland, Alanders speak Swedish — just to confuse you.
The distinctly maritime archipelago lives and breathes all things seafaring — and always has. Archaeologists found signs of settlement from the Stone Age around 6,000 years ago, when early communities here hunted and fished along the coast. These days visitors base themselves in Mariehamn for the hotels, museums, and transport links to smaller islands by bridge or local ferry. And visitor numbers are surprisingly small, so much so that you would barely notice them at all. In 2025, 25,000 tourists came to the Alands, which if you compare to another small European archipelago like Malta which received over 4 million visitors last year, you can see the stark contrast. The Aland Islands are blissfully quiet indeed.
Enjoying the coastline of the Aland Islands
While winter is peak season to catch Finland's Northern Lights, summer is the time to make the most of the Aland Islands. It's the season to spend a lot of time outdoors and enjoy the Baltic Sea. Summer is warmer and bright, with long days, so you can explore beaches, harbors, forests, and villages — swimming, kayaking, cycling, and grilling freshly caught fish. Kayaking is one of the best ways to explore the coastline, weaving between small islets through narrow channels. You can rent a kayak from Nimix, Paddelboden, or Marina Hamnsundet where staff can suggest the best route for you. Sailing is huge here too, and the archipelago has almost 20 guest harbors where those sailing over from Sweden or Finland can dock.
Hopping between islands gives you a snapshot of the local fishing communities and island vibes. Fishing is a big part of Aland life, and visitors can join guided fishing trips for perch, pike, and sea trout. Having a local guide is highly recommended, as they'll know which islands to head to depending on the conditions.
Swimming spots are everywhere, from smooth granite spots to sandy beaches. Mariehamn is the capital of culture but it boasts beautiful beaches too. The tiny lido islet, Lilla Holmen, has a glorious beach that's walkable, while Nabben beach just out of town is home to sweeping sand dunes and shallow water. On Fasta Aland, Eckerö's horseshoe bay Degersand has a lovely, serene beach with calm water that's naturally protected from the swells of the sea.
More things to do on the Aland Islands
For a maritime culture fix, head to the capital, Mariehamn, where most of the islands' heritage sites are found. The biggest is the Pommern, a huge four-mast sailing ship that once carried cargo around the world and today brings to life what sea voyages were like back in the day. The Aland Maritime Museum covers shipwrecks, trade routes, and Baltic shipping. Further afield, take in more history at Kastelholm Castle, a medieval stone fortress surrounded by water and farmland.
Cycling is a popular way to tour the Aland Islands as the roads are generally flat, distances are manageable, and ferries connecting the inhabited islands allow for bicycle transport. Visiting cyclists can base themselves in Mariehamn — where you can also rent a bike — and ride out from there. A cycling trip through Aland works for every level of rider and unlike some of the best cycling destinations in Europe, the paths aren't crowded because Aland is happily not full of tourists.
The Old Postal Route is one of the islands' best rides. It crosses much of the main island from east to west (or vice versa) and includes coastline, villages, forests, and historical sites including Bomarsund Fortress. The full route is 40 miles and you can take time to stop along the way instead of rushing through it. Riders might want to get their R&R at Godby Vandrarhem or Kastelholms Gästhem, both of which offer cozy accommodations on this loop. Getting to the Aland Islands from mainland Finland involves an overnight ferry from Turku or Helsinki, or a short flight from Helsinki to Mariehamn.