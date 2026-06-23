Europe's Wildly Underrated Island Destination For A Summer Escape Has Maritime Vibes And Few Tourists

When we think of European island escapes, the sunny south immediately come to mind. But aside from huge crowds and steeper price tags, southern Europe is experiencing increasing temperatures in the summer that are off putting. It's time to look to Scandinavia for fresher, less busy destinations with seemingly never ending coastlines and a wealth of underrated archipelagoes to explore. Finland is Europe's chart-topping destination that's been voted the happiest country again this year, so it's a good idea to check out the Nordic nation that's home to the wildly underrated Aland Islands.

Over 6,500 islands and islets make up the Aland Islands, which are found in the Baltic Sea between Finland and its neighbor Sweden. Of course they're not all inhabited — the majority are rocky crags covered in forests — but the larger islets host tiny farms and the largest, Fasta Aland, holds the capital Mariehamn, a port town of almost 12,000 people. And despite being an autonomous part of Finland, Alanders speak Swedish — just to confuse you.

The distinctly maritime archipelago lives and breathes all things seafaring — and always has. Archaeologists found signs of settlement from the Stone Age around 6,000 years ago, when early communities here hunted and fished along the coast. These days visitors base themselves in Mariehamn for the hotels, museums, and transport links to smaller islands by bridge or local ferry. And visitor numbers are surprisingly small, so much so that you would barely notice them at all. In 2025, 25,000 tourists came to the Alands, which if you compare to another small European archipelago like Malta which received over 4 million visitors last year, you can see the stark contrast. The Aland Islands are blissfully quiet indeed.